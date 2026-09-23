South Africa: Moving for Work - The Hidden Health Impacts of SA's Urban Migration

Migration can improve livelihoods without uniformly harming health, researchers find, but urban diets, obesity and blood pressure risks highlight the need for mobile healthcare planning.

Moving between rural homes, towns and cities is a normal part of life for many South Africans. Young adults often leave their home towns or villages in search of work or education; some settle elsewhere for long periods, while others travel repeatedly between rural homes and urban destinations. These patterns of temporary and circular migration have deep roots in South Africa's labour system and apartheid spatial planning.

Relocating can also alter health determinants such as access to medical care, diet and environmental quality. Despite high levels of internal mobility in South Africa, we still know relatively little about how moving to and spending more time in urban areas affects people's health - a knowledge gap the Migrant Health Follow-Up Study has attempted to address.

Since 2018, a team of public health and social science researchers from the South African Medical Research Council/Wits Agincourt Unit and Brown University in the US has been following about 3,000 young adults aged 18 to 40 from the Agincourt subdistrict in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, in the rural northeast. The study compares the health of young adults who remain at home with those who move away, including people who later return or move repeatedly...