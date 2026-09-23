Malawi's Medicine Time Bomb - Hospitals Face Catastrophic Drug Shortage As Cmst Rack Up $18m Debt to Foreign Suppliers

Malawi's public hospitals are teetering on the brink of a full-blown medicine crisis, campaigners have dramatically warned, after it emerged the country's Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) is failing to pay foreign suppliers a jaw-dropping $18 million debt.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has fired off an explosive letter to the Parliamentary Committee on Health, sounding the alarm over a drug shortage disaster unfolding in public health facilities across the country.

The letter, dated 22 September 2026 and addressed to Health Committee Chairperson Anthony Masamba -- with copies sent to the Minister of Health, the Minister of Finance and CMST's Executive Director -- lays bare how public hospitals are struggling to get their hands on essential medicines because CMST owes its mostly Indian suppliers in excess of $18 million.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa dropped the bombshell figures, revealing that Malawi needs roughly $25 million a year -- around $2 million a month -- just to keep drug supplies flowing.

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Yet shockingly, CMST can only scrape together between $50,000 and $70,000 from commercial banks, a sum branded wildly inadequate to satisfy foreign creditors.

According to the damning letter, Malawi imports a staggering 80 percent of its drugs, with public facilities routinely ordering supplies through CMST, which then sources them from abroad.

Namiwa didn't hold back, savaging CMST for abandoning loyal local suppliers who he says once stepped up to rescue the country during previous hard times.

"Additionally, you may wish to know that the situation has been worsened by CMST's decision to adopt the ex-stock style of procurement and has also taken a paradigm shift that has completely abandoned local suppliers for no apparent justification," the letter fumes.

He went further, praising the patriotism of local suppliers who, he says, moved heaven and earth to secure forex and bring in life-saving drugs -- even while being paid in Malawi Kwacha.

"While they were being paid by the CMST in Malawi Kwacha, local suppliers did whatever they could to get hold of forex and bring in the much-needed drugs to save their kinsmen, driven by the patriotism spirit," he added.

CDEDI insists that despite government pumping increased -- and timely -- funding into Central, General and District Hospitals, the nation is still hurtling towards a devastating stockout crisis unless urgent action is taken.

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The fiery watchdog has now demanded answers over how the government is prioritising its scarce foreign currency, and what long-term fix -- if any -- is on the table to end the forex chaos once and for all.

"Only healthy people can contribute significantly to social and economic development; hence the saying, a healthy nation, a wealthy nation," Namiwa declared.

CDEDI is now pleading with the Parliamentary Committee on Health to step in and summon a crisis summit before it's too late.

"We besiege you Hon to consider invoking the powers invested in you and the entire Parliamentary Committee on Health, to call for a high-level indaba to bang heads and find a lasting solution to the looming drug shortage crisis, before it is too late," Namiwa's letter pleads.

The explosive warning comes as desperate Malawians who rely solely on public healthcare are reportedly being turned away empty-handed or forced to fork out for medicines at private pharmacies instead.

The Parliamentary Committee on Health has yet to respond publicly -- though this publication has seen a stamped copy confirming the letter was received.