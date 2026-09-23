Malawi: Well-Wisher Sosola Donates Uniforms to Over 200 Pupils in Mangochi

A well-wisher, Paul Sosola, continues to support primary school children with uniforms across the country, with learners at Lulanga Primary School in Mangochi district the latest beneficiaries of his gesture on Monday.

A total of 236 pupils -- 106 boys and 130 girls -- from the school received uniforms valued at K1.7 million.

Sosola, 58, funds the initiative together with his wife through farming in Lilongwe, and has already carried out similar donations in Rumphi, Kasungu (three schools) and Chikwawa (three schools).

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He says his wish is to reach as many districts as possible across the country. The driver at the Ministry of Health in Lilongwe said he wants to put to rest the myth that people of Mangochi do not value education.

"I personally do not want to see any child getting discouraged to go to school because of lack of school uniform. Children get motivated to go to school and work hard when they have school uniform, pens and exercise books.

"I have no intention to venture into politics. I wish to beckon partners who may be interested in this initiative join me in this noble cause," said Sosola.

The school's headteacher praised the gesture and called on other well-wishers to follow Sosola's example.

Standard 8 pupil Mussa Mahatma Gandhi, one of the recipients, said the uniforms were a great motivation.

"I will always be present at school and people will know which school I attend," he said.

In rural Malawi, many children lack the basic materials needed to stay in school, and initiatives like Sosola's go a long way in sustaining children's education and inspiring hope for their future.

Sosola has so far spent K30 million since rolling out the initiative.