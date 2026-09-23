Malawi: Media Council of Malawi Marks 30 Years With Special Excellence Awards

The Media Council of Malawi (MCM) is set to hand out Media Excellence Contribution Awards as part of celebrations marking its 30th anniversary, with the milestone event taking place in Lilongwe on 26 September, 2026.

Running under the banner "Three Decades of Promoting Professional, Independent and Professional Media in Malawi", the MCM@30 celebrations will pay tribute to three decades of work supporting the growth, professionalism and self-regulation of the country's media sector.

MCM Executive Director Moses Kaufa said the awards would honour individuals and institutions whose outstanding service, leadership, courage, innovation and long-standing contribution have helped shape the media landscape in Malawi over the years.

He added that the anniversary celebrations offer a chance to look back on the Council's journey since it was founded in 1996, while also recognising those who have driven progress in journalism, broadcasting, media freedom, access to information, professional standards and public-interest communication across the country.

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Kaufa was quick to point out that the MCM@30 awards differ from the usual annual journalism competitions, stressing that they are purely honorary recognitions built around long-term impact, sacrifice and sustained contribution to the sector.

The anniversary festivities will run alongside the Annual Media and Access to Information (AMATIC) 2026 conference, a joint initiative between MCM, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR).