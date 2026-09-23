Malawi: UK-Based Striker Gwengwe Snubs Malawi's Afcon Squad Amid Mystery 'Personal Reasons'

A Malawi international has turned his back on the Flames' Africa Cup of Nations qualifying squad just days before kick-off -- sparking fresh questions over his commitment to the national side.

Shaquille Gwengwe, who plays his club football in England with New Port County, was handed his maiden call-up for Malawi's crunch qualifiers against South Sudan and Angola next week.

But the 25-year-old has sensationally pulled out, citing personal reasons, leaving the Flames' backroom staff scrambling just as they prepare to face two rivals in their Afcon push.

Football Association of Malawi communications chief Collins Nsunza confirmed the shock withdrawal, revealing that Gwengwe had specifically asked not to be involved in the upcoming double-header.

"He will not join the current squad but has asked to be considered," Nsunza said -- leaving the door ajar for a future recall, even as fans are left wondering what lies behind his sudden U-turn.

The Flames will now have to regroup without their new recruit as they eye qualification glory on the road ahead.