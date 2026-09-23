Mozambique: Maputo Municipality Launches Construction of Drainage

Maputo — The Maputo Municipality has launched the construction work of infrastructures aimed at mitigating floods, improve sanitation and mobility in the neighborhoods of Chamanculo, Xipamanine and Malanga.

Known as Priority Works P9A - Phase 1, the initiative falls under the Maputo Urban Transformation Project (PTUM), which budgeted at about 100 million US dollars disbursed by the World Bank.

The construction of 2.4 kilometers of drainage systems and 1.5 kilometers of stormwater ditches to protect communities from seasonal flooding was awarded to the joint venture between China Jiangsu International and Nanjing Tongli Construction Group.

The project also includes replacing 0.1 kilometers of domestic sewage lines and installing 3.3 kilometers of water supply piping to improve access to basic public services.

The project also includes the pavement of two streets (2.253 and UFA), which will also be equipped with standard road signage. Additional upgrades feature solar-powered street lighting to improve night-time security and the placement of dedicated solid waste containers to support neighborhood sanitation.

Through these combined infrastructure upgrades, the municipality aims to reduce climate vulnerability, address long-standing service deficits, and build a more resilient urban environment for the capital's residents.