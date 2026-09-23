Zimbabwe: Bindura Water Pipeline Commissioned After 34-Year Wait

A 22.1-kilometre Masembura water pipeline in Bindura has been commissioned, ending a project that had remained on the municipality's shelves since it was first conceptualised in 1992.

The project, commissioned on Monday, was achieved through a public-private partnership involving Bindura Municipality, Mutapa Gold Resources and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), with authorities saying it is expected to improve water supplies to residents and support economic growth.

Speaking during the commissioning, Bindura Town Clerk Evelyn Madziire said the project had taken more than three decades to move from conception to implementation.

"It took all of these years to become a reality," Madziire said.

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Madziire described the project as a real game changer for the town, saying reliable water supplies would help attract investment, create employment and reduce water-borne diseases.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo said the pipeline should result in longer hours of water availability in Bindura.

"We will be delighted if we see much more water in our taps in Bindura. That will be a milestone," Magomo said.

He said the project demonstrated the importance of partnerships between government and the private sector in addressing infrastructure gaps.

"Government cannot do everything alone. The private sector brings capital, technical expertise, innovation and other things which, if combined with public sector leadership, can accelerate the delivery of critical projects," Magomo said.

Mutapa Gold Resources representative Patrick Shayawabaya said the company accelerated the project after a sharp decline in water levels at Mwenje Dam raised concerns over supplies to both the mine and Bindura residents.

He said the dam had fallen to 36% in April 2025, a level normally reached in late October or early November before the rainy season.

"So the fact that the dam was at 36% in April was a clear red light to us that we potentially faced not having processing water at Freda in the latter part of the season, and that Bindura town would also not have water for human consumption," Shayawabaya said.

He said the company consequently invested in the long-discussed Masembura pipeline to avert a potential water crisis.

The project includes construction of a 22.1km transmission line, a 500-megalitre balancing tank and the installation of a reinforced plastic pipeline, alongside pressure testing of the system.

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Bindura can now draw raw water from both Mazoe River and Masembura Dam, reducing water treatment and overall production costs while also cutting the time needed to fill reservoirs.