Somalia Disaster Agency Urges Early Action Ahead of El Niño Flood Risks

Mogadishu — The head of Somalia's Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Maalim Abdulle, has urged stronger preparedness and early action to mitigate the impact of El Niño and flooding.

Speaking at the Somalia Humanitarian Forum (CHF 2026), Abdulle said disaster preparedness and prevention measures should be guided by weather forecasts, water levels and conditions along the Jubba and Shabelle rivers, the location of vulnerable communities and lessons from previous floods.

He highlighted the importance of drawing on past experience, particularly the major El Niño events of 1997-1998 and 2003, to improve planning and reduce risks to communities exposed to flooding.

Abdulle also stressed the need for stronger coordination between the Somali government and humanitarian partners to ensure resources and assistance reach areas facing the greatest risks.

He called for strengthened plans covering evacuation, temporary shelter, healthcare, protection and financial assistance, with priority given to vulnerable communities most exposed to flooding and other disasters linked to El Niño.

The appeal comes as Somali authorities prepare for potential climate-related hazards, with SoDMA urging early planning and coordinated action to reduce the humanitarian impact of flooding.