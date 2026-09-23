Somalia Disaster Agency Urges Early Action Ahead of El Niño Flood Risks

23 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The head of Somalia's Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Maalim Abdulle, has urged stronger preparedness and early action to mitigate the impact of El Niño and flooding.

Speaking at the Somalia Humanitarian Forum (CHF 2026), Abdulle said disaster preparedness and prevention measures should be guided by weather forecasts, water levels and conditions along the Jubba and Shabelle rivers, the location of vulnerable communities and lessons from previous floods.

He highlighted the importance of drawing on past experience, particularly the major El Niño events of 1997-1998 and 2003, to improve planning and reduce risks to communities exposed to flooding.

Abdulle also stressed the need for stronger coordination between the Somali government and humanitarian partners to ensure resources and assistance reach areas facing the greatest risks.

He called for strengthened plans covering evacuation, temporary shelter, healthcare, protection and financial assistance, with priority given to vulnerable communities most exposed to flooding and other disasters linked to El Niño.

The appeal comes as Somali authorities prepare for potential climate-related hazards, with SoDMA urging early planning and coordinated action to reduce the humanitarian impact of flooding.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.