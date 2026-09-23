Somalia Approves National Plan to Prepare for El Niño 2026-2027

Mogadishu — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi has chaired a ministerial-level meeting focused on preparations for the 2026-2027 El Niño season and strengthening coordination among government institutions.

The meeting reviewed Somalia's National El Niño Preparedness Plan for 2026-2027, which brings together the responsibilities and efforts of federal institutions, federal member states and local authorities to ensure a coordinated response based on forecasts and early warnings.

The plan was approved during the meeting, with officials stressing the importance of joint action by government agencies across preparedness, early response, emergency response and recovery efforts.

It also aims to strengthen coordination across government, early-warning systems and risk monitoring, while improving measures to protect communities, livestock, agriculture, water resources and critical infrastructure.

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Abdi urged government institutions and other actors involved in the preparedness efforts to implement the agreed directives and plans effectively and without delay.

He said stronger coordination and accountability would be essential to ensuring that the measures outlined in the national plan produce the expected results.

The meeting comes as Somalia continues to strengthen disaster preparedness and early-warning systems to reduce the potential impact of climate-related hazards on vulnerable communities and key economic sectors.

The government said the national plan is intended to provide a unified framework for institutions at federal, regional and local levels to prepare for and respond to El Niño-related risks.