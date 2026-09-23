Somalia, Pakistan Discuss Building Somali Air Force Capabilities

23 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has held talks with a Pakistani delegation led by Air Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Pakistan's air defence commander and deputy chief of the air staff, during a visit to Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on strengthening defence cooperation between Somalia and Pakistan, particularly efforts to develop the Somali Air Force, expand its capabilities and improve military training and personnel skills.

Barre thanked the Pakistani delegation for visiting Somalia, describing the engagement as important to strengthening relations and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister said Somalia's federal government was working to rebuild, train, equip and improve the capabilities of the country's armed forces as part of wider efforts to restore national security institutions.

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He said developing the Somali Air Force was an important part of those efforts, alongside broader initiatives to strengthen Somalia's defence capabilities and support military operations against Al-Shabaab.

Barre also stressed the importance of continued Pakistani support and cooperation in the defence sector, particularly in developing Somalia's air capabilities and improving the overall capacity of the country's security and defence institutions.

The meeting comes as Somalia seeks to expand international partnerships to support the rebuilding of its security forces and strengthen their ability to conduct operations against armed groups.

Pakistan and Somalia have maintained defence and security ties, with cooperation including military training and capacity-building. The latest talks focused on expanding that cooperation, particularly in the field of air defence and the development of Somalia's air force.

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