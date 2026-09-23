Morocco: Somalia, Morocco Foreign Ministers Meet in New York to Strengthen Ties

New York — Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali met his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

The talks focused on deepening ties between Somalia and Morocco and improving coordination on regional and multilateral issues, Somalia's Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers also discussed the importance of strengthening diplomatic cooperation and maintaining close coordination on issues of mutual interest at regional and international forums.

The meeting took place as world leaders and senior officials gathered in New York for the annual UN General Assembly, which provides an opportunity for countries to hold bilateral talks alongside the main proceedings.

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Somalia and Morocco have maintained diplomatic relations and have sought to expand cooperation in areas of shared interest, with officials from both countries emphasizing the importance of closer coordination.

The discussions between Abdi Ali and Bourita also highlighted the need for continued engagement between the two governments to further develop their diplomatic relationship and cooperation on regional and multilateral matters.

The meeting was part of Somalia's wider diplomatic engagements during the UN General Assembly, where its officials are holding talks with international counterparts on bilateral relations, regional issues and global cooperation.