Nigeria: Essex - a Homecoming 32 Years in the Making, By Sonny Onyegbula

opinion

I have made at least six visits to the university to share my extensive United Nations field experience with students enrolled in the LLM programme and to serve as a mentor over several years.

I then stood up to reflect on my journey as a former international student, 32 years after my first visit. I asked: "Madam Vice-Chancellor, as a former international student, I am encouraged by your vision for AI and your acknowledgment of our alumni's global impact. Given the 25 per cent funding reduction over the past two years, how do you plan to sustain our international reputation and improve the student experience without additional financial burdens on current and future students?"

My Essex story began in November 1994, when the British Council in Nigeria sponsored me under the auspices of the Constitutional Rights Project (CRP) to undertake a study tour of human rights centres, organisations, and civil society initiatives across the UK and Northern Ireland. This included a visit to the University of Essex, where I met the late Professor Kevin Boyle, a distinguished scholar known worldwide for his pioneering work in international human rights law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

I also had a 50-minute talk with the MA in Human Rights and LLM in International Human Rights Law students on my human rights work during a most turbulent time in Nigeria's history - the General Sani Abacha regime. I returned in 1997 to pursue an LLM in International Human Rights Law. Since then, I have made at least six subsequent visits to the university to share my extensive United Nations field experience with students enrolled in the LLM programme and to serve as a mentor over several years.

At the Vice Chancellor's invitation, I returned for my seventh visit on 21 September, a day divided into two meaningful parts: a guided tour of Wivenhoe Park's diverse landscapes and participation in the Annual Meeting 2026.

We started on the acid grasslands, a fragile ecosystem protected by environmental regulations, where construction is strictly prohibited. The soil here is highly acidic, supporting an ecosystem that includes ground-nesting lapwings, burrowing rabbits, and elusive muntjac deer, which are rarely seen. We were informed that a dedicated full-time litter picker keeps the area clean, ensuring waste is correctly disposed of in strategically placed bins, and carefully collected.

The trees are remarkable. A giant sequoia, approximately 120 years old, suffered crown damage during a thunderstorm in the 1980s. Its spongy, weathered bark now serves more as a visual spectacle than usable timber. Interestingly, the UK currently has more redwoods than California, thanks to Victorian botanists inspired by Prince Albert's admiration for these trees. Nearby, a common walnut tree displayed its textured bark resembling animal skin. At the same time, a black mulberry bore dark purple fruit, intentionally chosen by King James I to favour the white silk moth over the black variety. The Japanese Daimyo oak starts fruiting in just six years -- significantly faster than the typical 50-year timeframe -- while the medlar tree requires two full seasons of decay before its fruit becomes edible. Additionally, a cultivated strawberry tree, grown specifically for jam-making, adds to the botanical diversity.

One of the most historically significant trees is the Cedar of Lebanon, planted in the 1750s when Wivenhoe House was constructed. Historically, troops sat beneath its canopy while preparing for D-Day during World War II. Despite recent surveys declaring it healthy, a branch fell two months prior, underscoring the ongoing need for preservation efforts.

The oldest living organism on campus is an oak estimated to be over 850 years old. Gnarled and partly hollow, it predates both the university and historic structures like Colchester Castle. It existed before the completion of the Domesday Book in the 11th century. This ancient oak, held together by its own enduring history, still leafs out every spring, resilient and proud. The guide remarked that it has witnessed everything and remains standing because no one tried to exploit it; instead, it was left undisturbed.

Dr Perry highlighted the university's pioneering work in AI, data ethics, medical technology, robotics, sustainable agriculture, and human rights. She emphasised that universities and billionaires alike must address these critical issues. Dispiritedness is a luxury they cannot afford. She ended with an inspiring quote from a Jewish scholar friend, drawn from the Talmud: "Arguing for the sake of Heaven."

We also explored architectural features that reflect the estate's philosophy of quiet protection. The ha-ha wall, a low, camouflaged barrier with an embedded ditch that prevents deer from entering, preserves the scenic view. The ice house mound, still intact underground, awaits funding for a transparent window to reveal its interior to visitors. The East Lodge, although currently derelict, is protected as a listed building. Nest boxes for tawny owls and bats are installed, along with plans to attract peregrine falcons to the nearby Towers, all supporting local wildlife conservation efforts.

In the afternoon, we gathered in the Ivor Crewe Lecture Hall for the Annual Meeting. The University Secretary formally opened the session, welcoming distinguished guests whom I will name in order of precedence: Jennifer Tolhurst, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Essex; Dr James Bettley JP DL FSA, Vice Lord-Lieutenant; Mrs Susannah Dutton, High Sheriff of Essex; Sir Bob Russell, High Steward of Colchester, recently granted the Freedom of the City of Colchester; Professor Pam Cox, Member of Parliament for Colchester; the Right Reverend Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester; and Lieutenant Colonel Ed Franklin, Garrison Commander, Colchester. The University Secretary also acknowledged Mr Nicholas Charrington, who will succeed Mrs Tolhurst as Lord-Lieutenant upon her retirement on 2 December. The university expressed deep gratitude to Mrs Tolhurst for championing its initiatives.

Chancellor Dr Sarah Perry addressed the gathering, now wearing glasses -- a sign of her humility and acceptance of aging. She recounted collecting the first conker of the autumn week, symbolising new beginnings for students who love studying and often distrust the summer holidays. She keeps three ceramic conkers on her desk, symbolising that each new term is a fresh start. She paused to remember Pebbles, the beloved campus cat who passed away this summer after a long, comfortable life. Pebbles, known for reading alongside students in the library, has been made into a bronze statue funded by the Students Union, with a shiny nose touched by students for luck before exams -- an emblem of the university's spirit.

Dr Perry highlighted the university's pioneering work in AI, data ethics, medical technology, robotics, sustainable agriculture, and human rights. She emphasised that universities and billionaires alike must address these critical issues. Dispiritedness is a luxury they cannot afford. She ended with an inspiring quote from a Jewish scholar friend, drawn from the Talmud: "Arguing for the sake of Heaven." She explained that there are two types of argument: one meant to prove I am right and you are wrong, and another driven by a sincere search for truth that leads to wisdom. This, she said, exemplifies a university's true purpose.

Vice Chancellor Professor Frances Bowen then presented her first annual report, emphasising renewal. She identified four reasons why institutions cannot remain static: changes in government policies regarding visas and funding cuts affecting foundation years and creative subjects; financial pressures causing nearly half of UK universities to operate at a deficit -- though Essex has reduced costs by approximately 25 per cent over two years; advances in AI transforming research, teaching, and employer expectations; and rising student demands for flexibility, value, and clear career pathways.

Renewal, she explained, involves making difficult choices and strategic investments. She announced the closure of the Southend campus after over 20 years -- its last classes held in late August -- a bittersweet milestone affecting 8,000 alums, with 500 students transferring to Colchester. She detailed a £6 million programme of campus development in Colchester, including relocating East 15 Acting School to the Hex, opening in October and January 2027; the expansion of the dental suite to accommodate 16 more students alongside the existing 32; a £2.5 million Biostar laboratory to train future NHS scientists; and the UK's first ZeroG robotic rehabilitation system, valued at £250,000, typically exclusive to specialised facilities.

Some land remains protected as acid grassland, unbuildable due to environmental regulations. Some trees have lost their tops yet survive another 120 years. One oak has stood for over 850 years because no one tried to make it useful. Some fruits need decay to reach their full sweetness. And despite a 25 per cent budget cut, some universities still teach us to argue for the sake of Heaven. I look forward to returning for an eighth visit.

She reviewed research achievements, such as Dr Haider Razzak's SkinTel, which detects suspicious skin lesions with 99 per cent accuracy and was shortlisted for the Times Higher Education Awards; Professor Tracy Lawson's research on photosynthesis and global food security, as part of the £35 million Phenom UK infrastructure; and Professor Richard Bartle, an Essex alumnus from the 1970s who, with Roy Trubshaw, co-created MUD -- the world's first virtual world -- now recognised in the UK Games Industry Hall of Fame. She highlighted that Essex is ranked 23rd nationally by The Guardian, second in the region after Cambridge, and holds the largest portfolio of Knowledge Transfer Partnerships in the UK.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the Question and Answer session, the Bishop of Colchester asked about the recent papal encyclical and how AI might become more humane. A councilor raised concerns about the union strike at the gates that morning and staff morale. The Vice Chancellor candidly responded that it was the first day of strike action since November, that the university works with three unions, and that nationwide, tens of thousands of university jobs are being lost. She emphasised that renewal efforts aim to secure the university's future.

I then stood up to reflect on my journey as a former international student, 32 years after my first visit. I asked: "Madam Vice-Chancellor, as a former international student, I am encouraged by your vision for AI and your acknowledgment of our alumni's global impact. Given the 25 per cent funding reduction over the past two years, how do you plan to sustain our international reputation and improve the student experience without additional financial burdens on current and future students?"

The Vice Chancellor, also once an international student, replied that international engagement is deeply embedded in Essex's identity. She explained that partnerships are expanding across 11 countries with 22 partners, and that a strong global presence relies on networks and soft power, not just campus enrolment figures.

The University Secretary expressed gratitude, and the Chancellor invited attendees to the reception next door, noting that the afternoon sun had been over the yardarm for three hours by Essex Girl standards, as wine glasses appeared on tables for networking.

I departed on the direct 47-minute train from Colchester to London Liverpool Street, the same route I took in 1994. Some land remains protected as acid grassland, unbuildable due to environmental regulations. Some trees have lost their tops yet survive another 120 years. One oak has stood for over 850 years because no one tried to make it useful. Some fruits need decay to reach their full sweetness. And despite a 25 per cent budget cut, some universities still teach us to argue for the sake of Heaven. I look forward to returning for an eighth visit.

Sonny Onyegbula, PhD, is an alumnus of the University of Essex.