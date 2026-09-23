Nigeria: From James to Ilenikhena - Meet 13 New Faces in Chelle's Super Eagles Plans

Chelle has opened the door to a fresh group of Nigerian players as he continues to broaden his options at senior international level, handing 13 players their first senior invitations ahead of Nigeria's upcoming international engagements

The Super Eagles are opening a new chapter under Éric Chelle, and this time the biggest talking point is not just the familiar names returning to the fold, it is the new faces, resulting in potential excitement.

Chelle has opened the door to a fresh group of Nigerian players as he continues to broaden his options at senior international level, handing 13 players their first senior invitations ahead of Nigeria's upcoming international engagements.

The group cuts across defence, midfield, goalkeeping and attack, with players drawn largely from European clubs and the Middle East with the approach also intentional.

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Chelle has separated his selections around Nigeria's competitive 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau and the subsequent international friendly against Russia. The AFCON squad contains three of the new invitees; Isaac James, Moses Usor and George Ilenikhena, while the Russia selection provides a much wider platform for Chelle to examine emerging players.

For the players, however, the objective is the same: make the first impression count.

PREMIUM TIMES takes a closer look at the new Super Eagles invitees and the journeys that have brought them to Nigeria's senior national team.

Isaac James -- The versatile defender from Alverca

Isaac James at just 22, is one of the more experienced players among the newcomers and has already established himself in Portuguese football with Alverca.

Primarily a left-back, James can also operate as a wing-back or left-sided centre-back, giving Chelle an additional option across the defensive line.

His journey has taken him from Garden City Panthers through France and into Portugal, where his performances have earned him regular opportunities with Alverca. His versatility is particularly useful at a time when Nigeria have needed greater depth on the left side of defence.

James is one of only three players among the new invitees included in the squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

That means his opportunity could arrive sooner rather than later. For a player receiving his first senior invitation, there is already a significant stage waiting.

Moses Usor -- The experienced winger with a winning season

At 24, Moses Usor is among the oldest of the new invitees and arrives with significant club experience.

The left-footed winger primarily operates from the right side and played an important role in LASK's recent league-and-cup double in Austria.

His club's success also included qualification for the Champions League for the first time in its history, adding further weight to what was an impressive campaign for the Nigerian forward.

Usor is one of the three new players already included in Chelle's AFCON qualifying squad. That puts him immediately in the competitive conversation as Nigeria prepare for Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

George Ilenikhena -- The Lagos-born striker with Champions League experience

George Ilenikhena is arguably one of the most intriguing new attacking options in Chelle's squad.

Born in Lagos, the 20-year-old began his development in France with Amiens before moving to Royal Antwerp and subsequently Monaco.

He gained valuable exposure at the highest level of European club football and scored in the UEFA Champions League during his time in Europe.

Ilenikhena joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad in 2026 and has now committed his international future to Nigeria despite previously being eligible to represent France.

His first Super Eagles invitation therefore represents more than simply a new striker entering camp. It is also the latest chapter in a decision over his international future.

Ilenikhena is part of the AFCON qualifying squad, giving him a potentially immediate route to his senior debut.

Victory Akpe -- The towering Basel centre-back

Victory Akpe represents another emerging defensive option for Nigeria. The 19-year-old centre-back, standing at approximately 1.95m, has made a rapid progression through European football.

Akpe moved from Lithuania to Hungary before making another step forward with Swiss giants Basel in 2026.

His size gives him an obvious physical advantage, but his development has also been built around his ability to play out from the back; a quality that has helped earn him his first invitation to the senior national team.

His first challenge will be adapting to the demands and intensity of senior international football.

Samuel James -- From Mavlon to Finland and the Super Eagles

Goalkeeper Samuel James is another young player whose journey reflects the increasingly international pathway available to Nigerian talents.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper plays for Finnish club SJK and previously came through Mavlon FC before representing Nigeria at youth level with the Flying Eagles.

He has now established himself in Finland and earned the opportunity to compete for a place among Chelle's goalkeeping options.

For James, the invitation represents another step in a career that has already taken him from Nigeria's youth football system into European senior football.

Chibuzo Nwoko -- Fulham academy product who chose Nigeria

One of the more interesting stories in Chelle's new group is Chibuzo Nwoko. The 20-year-old left-footed central midfielder came through Fulham's academy after spending time in Chelsea's youth system and has represented England at Under-18 level.

But Nwoko has now switched his international allegiance to Nigeria and is in line for his first Super Eagles appearance.

His inclusion gives Chelle another technically inclined midfield option and adds another player with experience of English youth football to Nigeria's growing international pool.

For Nwoko, though, the biggest step is no longer about youth football; it is about making the transition to the senior Super Eagles.

Stephen Fumelu -- The energetic Vendsyssel midfielder

Known in football circles as Stephen Michael, Stephen Fumelu is a 19-year-old central midfielder playing for Danish club Vendsyssel FF.

Fumelu joined the Danish club in 2025 and has developed a reputation as an energetic box-to-box midfielder.

That profile gives Chelle another young option in the middle of the pitch, particularly for a coach looking to expand his pool beyond the established midfielders already competing for places.

His first senior invitation offers him an opportunity to show that his qualities can translate to international football.

Igor Wilfred -- The Norwegian midfield presence

Igor Wilfred has taken a different route into the Super Eagles. The 21-year-old operates as either a central or defensive midfielder for Norwegian club Kristiansund and has established himself as a regular starter in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

That regular exposure to senior European football is an important part of his profile as he arrives at the national team for the first time.

Wilfred now has the opportunity to test himself against a different level of competition and show Chelle what he can add to Nigeria's midfield.

Abdulrasaq Popoola -- The 1.91m midfield option

Abdulrasaq Popoola, also known as Ridwan Popoola, is another physically imposing young midfielder entering the Super Eagles picture.

The 19-year-old stands at approximately 1.91m and primarily operates as a defensive midfielder.

His football journey has taken him from grassroots football in Nigeria to Hungary, where he featured for Kisvárda, before moving to Al-Wasl in the UAE in 2026.

He has since established himself as a regular starter for the club. Popoola's physical presence and defensive profile offer another dimension to Chelle's midfield options.

Mubarak Suleiman -- Slavia Prague's young creator

Mubarak Suleiman is one of the youngest players in the group at just 19. The attacking midfielder emerged from Abuja-based Right2Win Academy before making his way to Czech giants Slavia Prague.

He attracted attention through his performances in the UEFA Youth League and has also scored following his senior debut for Slavia.

Suleiman recently extended his contract with the Czech club until 2031, underlining the long-term faith placed in his development.

Now, Nigeria have offered him another significant platform as he is in line for his first senior appearance for the Super Eagles.

Peter Edokpolor -- Benfica's tall attacking option

At just 19-year-old, Peter Edokpolor is another forward being brought into the senior picture. The tall centre-forward can also operate from the wing and joined Portuguese giants Benfica from Galadima FC.

He has progressed through Benfica's Under-23 and B teams and has had exposure to the club's first-team environment. His invitation represents the next stage of that progression.

Edokpolor now has the chance to show whether his qualities can translate from Benfica's development structure to the international stage.

Umar Abubakar -- The striker with 21 goals at Jong Gent

Umar Abubakar brings an interesting goalscoring record into the Super Eagles setup. The 20-year-old, who stands at approximately 1.90m, currently plays for Portuguese club Famalicão.

Before making that move, the former Nigeria Under-17 striker scored 21 goals during a loan spell at Jong Gent, performances that helped earn him a permanent move to Famalicão.

That form has now resulted in his first senior invitation from Nigeria for the former Golden Eaglets star.

With competition for attacking positions already intense, Abubakar's challenge will be to demonstrate that his goalscoring instincts can translate to the senior international level.

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Umar Abdullahi -- The Czech-based teenage goalscorer

Completing the group is Umar Abdullahi, also known as Abdullahi Umar. The 19-year-old striker plays for Czech club Hradec Králové and previously made a strong impression at Under-19 level after scoring 25 goals in one season.

He has since progressed into senior football in the Czech Republic, featuring in domestic league matches and European qualifiers.

His invitation is his first at senior international level, and for Abdullahi, the move from youth football into the Super Eagles environment is another important test of how quickly he can adapt to a higher level.

A new generation knocking

Chelle's decision to widen the Super Eagles pool comes at an interesting point for Nigeria.

The established core remains firmly in place, with players such as Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon and others still central to the team's competitive assignments.

But alongside them is a growing group of players waiting for their opportunity. For the AFCON qualifiers, Isaac James, Moses Usor and George Ilenikhena have already been given the opportunity to compete for places against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria host Madagascar in Uyo on 25 September before travelling to Guinea-Bissau on 29 September. The Russia friendly on 6 October meanwhile, gives Chelle an even broader testing ground.

The NFF's Russia squad includes Samuel James, Victory Akpe, Chibuzo Nwoko, Stephen Fumelu, Igor Wilfred, Ridwan Abdulrasaq, Mubarak Suleiman, Aderemi Adeoye, Peter Edokpolor, Abubakar Umar and Abdullahi Umar among the first-time invitees.

That distinction matters; a call-up is the beginning, not the destination.

These players now have the opportunity to train alongside established Super Eagles stars, experience the demands of senior international football and, most importantly, make themselves difficult for Chelle to ignore.

For some, the road to the Super Eagles has passed through Nigerian grassroots football. For others, it has gone through European academies, youth international football and senior club football abroad.

They have arrived at the same destination but, the next big question is: which of them can turn an invitation into a full blown Super Eagles career?

Time, surely will tell.