Liberia's Electricity Access Hits 39 Percent

MONROVIA — Liberia's electricity access rate has increased from 32 percent to 39 percent, according to the government, as the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) moves to expand power connections to more counties and underserved communities.

Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Daniel Sanoe disclosed the figures Tuesday, September 22, during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia.

Sanoe said the increase was highlighted during a government review of progress under the National Development Plan, as authorities continue efforts to extend electricity beyond communities already connected to the national grid.

Despite the reported increase, a significant portion of Liberia's population remains without access to electricity, particularly in rural communities outside major population centers.

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Sanoe disclosed that LEC recently concluded a two-day technical assessment in Lofa and Grand Cape Mount counties to determine the feasibility of extending electricity to additional communities.

The assessment covered communities along key corridors, including areas around the Lofa Bridge and a mining hub in Grand Cape Mount County.

According to Sanoe, the assessment team inspected public and private facilities identified as potential beneficiaries of grid expansion, including hospitals, government facilities, businesses and other essential institutions.

LEC officials also met with community leaders, traditional authorities and youth representatives to discuss the proposed expansion and possible arrangements for connecting communities to the national grid.

The technical assessment is expected to help determine the feasibility of extending electricity lines and developing distribution networks in the targeted areas.

The reported increase from 32 percent to 39 percent represents a seven-percentage-point rise in electricity access. However, it also means that a majority of the population remains without electricity if the government figures are applied nationally.

For communities still outside the grid, reliable electricity remains critical to expanding economic activity and improving access to education, healthcare and other essential services.

Sanoe said LEC will continue efforts to extend electricity to additional counties and communities as part of the government's broader energy expansion program.

The challenge, however, remains translating increases in the national electricity-access rate into reliable and sustainable power for communities that have remained outside Liberia's electricity network.