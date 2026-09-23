Zimbabwe: Westprop Plans Chivhu's First Apartments in U.S.$ Urban Luxury Push

Westprop Holdings has promised to build Chivhu's first apartment blocks at its newly unveiled Chivhu Eco City as the company moves to redefine urban luxury lifestyle.

Chief Executive Mr. Ken Sharpe explained that while the pace of apartment construction will be guided by demand, the outlook, design, and character of each block will embody the safari spirit of the estate.

The apartments are designed with the company's signature "live, work, shop, and play" philosophy.

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The apartments will decorate an estate that has a sprawling 2,000-hectare private game reserve nestled directly inside the estate, where future sightings of the Big Five and diverse wildlife would become part of daily backyard life.

The company that has for years been domiciled in Harare recently ventured out of the capital city to establish the Chivhu Ecocity.

Until then, Chivhu was known to travellers simply as the heartbeat of the highway, the essential halfway town where the north-south artery of Zimbabwe caught its breath.

The town occupies a strategic position along the national corridor linking Harare to Masvingo and further to South Africa's busy trade gateways. It serves as a vital geographic anchor and crossroads, where routes to Mutare, Gweru, and Bulawayo converge.

The Chivhu Eco City master plan mapped out a thriving society designed for up to 80,000 residents, incorporating at least 20 schools, state-of-the-art commercial hubs, and green open spaces that preserved the regional flora.

The well-travelled Mr Sharpe said he copied the Chivhu Eco City model from Indonesia and South Africa.

"I once went to a city in Indonesia, near Jarkata, a fried of mine started the city. It is called Sentul City, and he named it God's city", he said adding that the Chivhu Eco City should be nicknamed the Lord's City as a salute to the "overwhelming grace his company has encountered in implementing its projects".