South Africa: Bishop Who Fiercely Defended Sibiya Backtracks

Bishop Azwihangwi Maumela, who dined with Shadrack Sibiya the night of his arrest, has withdrawn all his public statements defending him.

Maumela's Tuesday remarks named the President, police and the Madlanga Commission, all of which he has now retracted, citing unnamed advisers.

A day after loudly defending suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya outside court, Bishop Azwihangwi Maumela has withdrawn everything he said.

Maumela was with Sibiya at a Sandton venue on Monday night when police arrested him on charges of rape, trafficking in persons and the sexual grooming of a child.

Speaking outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, Maumela described Sibiya as a "long-time friend" and a "child of God who grew up in church," and claimed the arrest was driven by an internal succession battle within the police service rather than the merits of the case.

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"Police are busy fighting in the boardroom rather than going to hunt the criminals," he told reporters.

He also compared the case to the rape allegations once made against former president Jacob Zuma, and said senior police generals were "criminals" who would be exposed by a proper lifestyle audit.

On Wednesday, Maumela issued a written statement withdrawing all of it.

"I acknowledge that I should have handled the matter with greater sensitivity, particularly because it involves a minor," he wrote.

"I therefore unreservedly withdraw the statements I made and sincerely apologise to anyone who may have been affected or offended by my words. I also withdraw my remarks concerning the President, law enforcement agencies, and the Madlanga Commission."

Maumela said he did not intend to "threaten, harm, or intimidate anyone," and said he was acting on "advice from people who engaged with me" after "serious reflection and consultation."

He did not name who advised him. He said he would make no further public comments on the matter and would "allow the appropriate processes to take their course."

Sibiya remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where the state has him held over what it has described as a risk of escape and ongoing interference with witnesses.

He is due back in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on 29 September for a formal bail hearing, which the state has said it will oppose.