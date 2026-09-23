Namibia: Student Loan Funds Baking Dream - Amadhila's Bet On Self Pays Off

What began as a passion for baking in 2020 has grown into a business for 30-year-old Oshakati baker Rindwine Amadhila, founder of Kalindi Bakery.

Amadhila said her journey began when she realised that baking could be more than a hobby and could become a skill to help her build a sustainable business.

"While I was pursuing my studies at the University with the support of a study loan, I made a decision that changed the direction of my life. I used part of the funds to attend professional baking training courses," she said.

She said that although the decision may have seemed unusual to some, she viewed it as an investment in herself and her future.

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Amadhila said the training helped her gain practical skills, learn from experienced professionals and understand the techniques and standards needed to produce quality baked goods.

"The journey has not been easy. Starting and running a small baking business comes with many challenges. There are ingredients and equipment to buy, customers to find, new techniques to learn and the constant responsibility of balancing business with my studies and other commitments," she said.

Today, Kalindi Bakery produces cakes for birthdays, weddings, graduations, baptisms and other special occasions.

Amadhila said every order matters because it lets her be part of her customers' special moments while also helping her gain experience.

"Each order is special to me because behind every cake is a customer trusting me to be part of an important moment in their life," she said.

She said business has taught her the importance of continuous learning, determination and perseverance, especially when faced with challenges.

Amadhila said, looking back, she is grateful that she chose to invest in a skill that has become an important part of her life.

"My study loan supported my education, but it also gave me an opportunity to invest in myself and develop a skill that I can continue to build on," she said.

She encouraged other young people to believe in themselves and make use of opportunities that can help them develop skills and pursue their dreams.

"My story is not about having everything figured out. It is about starting with what I had, learning along the way and refusing to give up on a dream," she said.

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Amadhila said her dream is to grow Kalindi Bakery, reach more customers and build a business that can make a lasting difference in her life and the lives of others.

"I started with a passion for baking. Today, I am building a dream one cake at a time," she said.