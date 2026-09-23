Namibia: Young Entrepreneur Turns Pest Control Into Community Impact

Stray animals, unwanted pests, and the hygiene challenges they create are problems many households and businesses in Rundu face, often without knowing where to turn for professional help.

Young entrepreneur Joseph Katjiri (28) saw an opportunity in these everyday challenges and turned it into a business, establishing Joseph Pest Control to provide pest-control and animal-removal services to households, businesses and institutions.

Katjiri's journey is not only about building a business, but also about finding practical solutions to problems affecting people in his community.

Through Joseph Pest Control, he provides services that help property owners deal with unwanted pests and animals while promoting cleaner, safer environments.

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One service the business has recently focused on is the humane removal of unwanted cats from residential and commercial properties.

According to Katjiri, some residents and business owners in Rundu have experienced difficulties with stray or unwanted cats entering their properties.

At commercial premises, the animals can move into shops, storage areas, and other spaces, raising concerns for business owners about hygiene, products, and daily operations.

Joseph Pest Control helps by placing appropriate traps and safely remove cats from affected premises.

The same service extends to households where unwanted cats enter yards, houses, and other areas of private property.

For Katjiri, however, solving these problems is only one part of what he wants the company to achieve.

"I want to use my business not only to make a living, but also to help people and institutions in our community. I want to play a huge role in the community by either providing jobs or helping in any way I can ensure our communities are progressing," he said.

That vision has pushed the young entrepreneur to look beyond individual households and businesses and consider how his services could assist public institutions.

The young businessman is particularly interested in working with the Ministry of Health and Social Services on pest-related challenges at public health facilities.

He says some state hospitals experience problems with stray cats moving around hospital premises and areas where patients receive care.

He has also raised concerns about situations where cats may come into contact with or consume patients' food.

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For Katjiri, these situations deserve attention because hospitals are expected to maintain environments that meet appropriate standards of cleanliness, hygiene, and safety for patients, healthcare workers, and visitors.

The entrepreneur's persistence has also played a major role in keeping the business moving.

His approach reflects a belief that entrepreneurship can start with something as simple as identifying a problem that people regularly experience and developing a service around it.

That experience has also taught him lessons about running a business, particularly the importance of persistence, reliability and being willing to serve customers even when building a young company comes with challenges.

He also hopes to provide young people with practical skills and experience that can help them become economically active rather than remaining dependent on limited formal employment opportunities.

"We intend to start a skill transfer programme. I don't need to employ everyone but also help them set up their own dreams by teaching them the necessary skills needed to run this business," he added.

The employment aspect is important to Katjiri because he believes young entrepreneurs can contribute to their communities in ways that go beyond their own businesses.

A growing company can employ people, develop skills and provide services that address problems within the community.

His ambitions do not end with Rundu either.

"I want to use my business not only to make a living, but also to help people and institutions in our community," Katjiri said.

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