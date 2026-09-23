Namibia: Bank Windhoek Invests in Namlamb Brand

Bank Windhoek has invested N$250 000 in the inaugural NamLamb campaign, a proudly Namibian initiative to strengthen the identity and market potential of locally produced lamb.

Unveiled at the Agra/Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek on 18 September, the launch also announced Namibia's finalists for the Lamb Champs Invitational 2026. Agriculture is vital to Namibia's food security, rural livelihoods and economy. NamLamb will promote quality, build consumer confidence and strengthen demand for Namibian lamb locally and regionally.

Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Leon Koch, said the sponsorship reflects the Bank's commitment to agriculture and its producers.

"NamLamb is more than a brand; it is a Namibian story of quality, resilience and pride. Our N$250 000 sponsorship invests in producers, stronger markets and the future of agriculture," Koch said. Bank Windhoek supports farmers with working capital, production funding and long-term finance for assets and expansion. Its John Deere partnership also enables machinery financing.

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The Bank's Sustainability Loan finances renewable energy, water efficiency and sustainable agriculture. Its inaugural N$407 million Sustainability Bond allocated N$25 million to agriculture, including N$2 million for sustainable agriculture.

During droughts and other shocks, the Bank works with affected customers to identify practical solutions suited to farming cycles. Through the Capricorn Foundation, Bank Windhoek committed N$224 000 to accredited programmes at the Agra Agricultural Training Academy in 2025. Practical livestock training reached farmers in four towns in 2026.

The Bank also supports the Agri Series, the Agra Weaner Championship, youth and communal farmer training, agricultural shows, and auctions.

It invested about N$2 million in agricultural initiatives between 2023 and 2024.

Koch said broad producer participation, consumer education and consistent standards could grow demand and unlock new markets for Namibian lamb.

Namibian finalists will face South Africa's top sheep producers at the Lamb Champs Invitational on 31 October at Silverlakes Farm Hotel in Pretoria East. The event will feature lamb tastings, live entertainment and a country-versus-country competition.

"We congratulate Agra, the NamLamb team and the producers behind this proudly Namibian brand, and wish our finalists success in Pretoria," Koch concluded.

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