Namibia: Cran Highlights Connectivity, Digital Services Growth

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) recently published findings from its Quarterly Statistics Bulletin for Quarter Two (Q2) 2026, covering the period April to June 2026.

The findings indicate continued growth in digital connectivity, internet usage, ICT sector revenues and employment, while also highlighting emerging cyber security risks and the ongoing decline in traditional fixed-line and postal services.

The telecommunications sector recorded positive growth during the quarter, with active mobile SIM card subscriptions increasing by 2% to approximately 2.79 million subscriptions.

Mobile broadband subscriptions also grew by 2%, while total fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 1%, reflecting sustained demand for internet services across the country.

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Fibre connectivity continued to expand, reinforcing the gradual transition away from older technologies such as ADSL.

Mobile internet consumption also remained strong, with overall mobile data usage up 11% from the previous quarter.

Social media platforms continued to drive data demand, with TikTok recording the highest growth at 21%, followed by YouTube at 15% and WhatsApp at 5%.

The bulletin also reveals that total ICT sector revenue increased by 12% during the quarter, while sector costs grew by 9%, indicating improved industry performance.

Telecommunications investment remained significant, with approximately N$243 million invested during the quarter, largely towards network expansion and infrastructure development.

ICT sector employment also increased by 3%, reaching approximately 2 210 employees by the end of June 2026.

Commenting on the findings, Mufaro Nesongano, Executive: Communication and Consumer Relations at Cran, said, "The second quarter statistics underscore Namibia's continued progress towards greater digital inclusion and connectivity.

Growth in broadband subscriptions, mobile data consumption and sector revenue demonstrates increasing reliance on digital services by consumers and businesses alike."

The report also highlights growing cyber security concerns. According to data from the Namibia Cyber Security Incident Response Team (NAM-CSIRT), cyber vulnerabilities increased by 40%, while cyber threat events rose by 57% during the quarter, mainly due to increased sinkhole-related detections and exposure to vulnerable network services.

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In the broadcasting sector, pay television subscriptions rose 6% to more than 147 000 subscribers. However, overall broadcasting revenue declined by 6%, largely due to a 57% decrease in advertising revenue.

Meanwhile, the postal sector continued to decline in traditional services, with occupied post boxes falling by 22% and private bag occupancy down 29%, although postal operating revenue remained stable.

Nesongano concluded that, "While the statistics point to encouraging growth across much of the communications sector, they also emphasise the importance of strengthening cyber resilience and adapting to changing consumer behaviour.

Cran remains committed to fostering a secure, innovative and inclusive communications environment that supports Namibia's digital transformation agenda."

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