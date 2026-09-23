Rwanda: China-Rwanda Ties Grow in Trade, Investment

China-Rwanda bilateral trade reached $849 million in 2025, while Rwandan exports to China rose by 42 per cent to $227 million, highlighting the growing economic ties between the two countries.

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Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Gao Wenqi highlighted the figures on Tuesday, September 22, as China marked the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, while Rwanda and China celebrated 55 years of diplomatic relations.

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Speaking during the celebrations in Kigali, Gao said growth in trade was being supported by China's zero-tariff policy, which has created more opportunities for Rwandan products in the Chinese market.

"Quality products like coffee are getting a bigger share of the Chinese market," he said, pointing to the China International Import Expo scheduled for November as another opportunity to promote Rwandan products and tourism.

China is also Rwanda's largest source of foreign direct investment, with Chinese companies investing in garments, cement, farming, food processing and vehicle assembly.

Gao said cooperation was also producing tangible results in sectors directly affecting Rwandans.

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The recently completed renovation and expansion of Masaka Hospital increased its floor space nearly tenfold and capacity sixfold, he said, as the facility takes shape as a regional medical hub.

The project builds on a 44-year partnership in healthcare, with the Chinese medical team having served in Rwanda for more than four decades and treated thousands of people.

Gao said the medical cooperation was also focused on transferring knowledge and skills.

"The philosophy today is teaching to fish, rather than giving fishes," he said.

Infrastructure cooperation is also continuing, with work having started on upgrading the Prince House-Masaka road.

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Gao said the project would improve connections between Kigali, the Eastern Province, Bugesera International Airport and east-bound seaports, while helping ease traffic in Kigali.

The partnership has also expanded into education and skills development. About 150 Rwandan students travelled to China this year on degree scholarships, while more than 300 Rwandan experts participated in specialised training courses and workshops.

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In agriculture, more than 35,000 Rwandan farmers have received training and materials in Juncao mushroom technology.

The cooperation in technology has produced results too, with three Rwandan teams reaching the global final of the Huawei ICT Competition this year and winning one first prize and one second prize.

Gao said the different programmes were being aligned with Rwanda's development priorities.

"All our endeavours are aiming to align our collaboration to NST2 and Vision 2050, and bolster Rwanda's modernisation drive," he said.

He said the growing projects and exchanges reflected a relationship that had deepened since diplomatic ties were established in 1971.

"We share similar visions and enjoy solid mutual trust," Gao said, adding that the two countries "firmly support each other on issues concerning our core interests and major concerns."

"China-Rwanda relations are a choice, not a coincidence," Gao said.

ALSO READ: 30 Rwandan medical students get scholarships to study in China

State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Usta Kaitesi said the relationship had developed across several areas, with the 2024 elevation reflecting the depth of the partnership.

"Over the years, our relations have grown in depth and scope, founded on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to development," Kaitesi said.

"Our partnership is reflected in practical projects and initiatives that have a direct impact on the lives of Rwandans," she added, citing Masaka Hospital, the Prince House-Giporoso-Masaka road project and the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Project.

Kaitesi said economic cooperation was also creating opportunities while capacity-building programmes and exchanges were bringing the two populations closer.

"Our economic ties have also continued to grow, with trade and investment creating new opportunities," she said.

"At the same time, capacity-building programmes, student exchanges and other people-to-people initiatives are bringing our two peoples closer together."

Joanna Munyana, who spent seven years in China and studied for a master's degree in public policy analysis on a scholarship in 2018, said the experience went beyond obtaining an academic qualification.

"The Chinese government has given us Rwandans and Africans an opportunity to study and understand China, its culture and its people," she said.

Munyana, who later worked with the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda for five years, said the next phase of cooperation should create more opportunities for young people with ideas but limited access to finance.

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"Someone can have an idea, but probably you go somewhere and because they don't have the resources to help you, fund you, then your idea remains like that without means of implementation," she said.

Joel Rizinde, an 18-year-old Senior Six student, the relationship has provided an opportunity to experience China first-hand.

Rizinde, who won second prize in a drawing competition held as part of the celebrations, had earlier taken part in a two-week cultural exchange visit to China.

"For youth, these relations help us to share and exchange knowledge," he said.

He said the exchange exposed him to Chinese culture, art and martial arts, giving him an experience he would not have gained through classroom learning alone.

Gao said people-to-people exchanges were becoming an increasingly important part of the relationship, noting a 20 per cent increase in Chinese tourists visiting Rwanda during the Year of China-Africa People-to-People Exchanges.

He said the friendship between Rwanda and China, which has stood for more than five decades, would continue to grow.

"Our friendship spanning half a century serves as an excellent example of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith," Gao said.