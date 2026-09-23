Africa: Political Communication in Africa - More Than Elections

Winnie Gor, founder of Communications Africa and member of the Female Founders Initiative Global 50 Under 50 Class of 2026.

Nairobi — As countries across Africa gear up for national elections, political communications is a strategic function of governance.

We often picture political communication as campaign billboards, posters, cheering crowds at rallies, and speeches on television and radio.

In Africa, political communication tends to be most visible during election campaigns, but its role does not begin or end at the ballot box. It shapes how political leaders build trust, communicate policies, respond to crises, influence public opinion and – ultimately - maintain relationships with citizens.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Political communication is not new to Africa, nor is it simply an import of Western democratic practice. Throughout African history, communities have relied on chieftaincies, councils of elders, monarchies, community structures and storytelling as important spaces for dialogue, collective decision-making and the exchange of information. What has changed in the contemporary era is not the existence of political communication, but its reach, speed and complexity.

Direct access to voters brings new opportunities but also new risks.

Today, a political message can move from a local community meeting to WhatsApp, TikTok, television, radio and international media within minutes. Political leaders can communicate directly with millions of citizens without relying entirely on conventional media gatekeepers. But this unprecedented reach also comes with new risks. Messages can be misinterpreted, taken out of context or amplified before there is an opportunity to clarify them. Misinformation, disinformation, malinformation and online outrage can shape public opinion alongside accurate and verified information.

This is where strategic political communication becomes critical.

Communication in politics should not simply be about whether a politician is a good speaker or can deliver a compelling speech. It should involve understanding audiences, anticipating how messages will be received, selecting the right channels, communicating clearly and, most importantly, listening to citizens. It requires deliberate planning, implementation and evaluation rather than the ad hoc communication that often emerges only when a political challenge or crisis has already occurred.

It is particularly important in Africa, where political communication takes place across diverse socio-cultural, linguistic and media environments. A message that resonates with a young, digitally connected audience in an urban centre may not have the same meaning or relevance in a rural community. An official government statement may be factually accurate, yet still fail to connect with citizens if it does not explain what a policy means for their everyday lives.

The problem, therefore, is not whether African political leaders are communicating. They are communicating constantly. The question is whether they are communicating strategically, responsibly and with a genuine understanding of their audiences.

This distinction matters because political communication shapes more than election outcomes. It influences how citizens understand government policies, engage with public institutions, respond to crises, and develop or lose confidence in those institutions. Effective political communication must therefore extend beyond electoral campaigns to encompass governance, policy messaging, internal cohesion, public opinion, and crisis management. These interconnected dimensions, how governments explain policies, how leaders communicate during crises, and how institutions coordinate internally, directly influence public trust and the coherence of the message presented externally.

Politicians often treat communication as an afterthought, rather than a chance to create trust and engagement.

The problem is that communication is too often treated as an afterthought: something to deploy when there is a crisis, an election, a public backlash or a damaging news cycle. But by the time a crisis emerges, it may already be too late to build the trust that effective crisis communication requires.

This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Africa. Political communication needs to be understood not as political spin, but as a professional and strategic function of politics and governance.

The rise of digital media has made this even more urgent. Africa has a young and increasingly digitally connected population, while citizens are also demanding greater transparency, responsiveness and accountability from political leaders and institutions. Political actors can no longer assume that communication is a one-way process in which leaders speak and citizens simply listen. Citizens now respond, question, challenge, fact-check, remix and redistribute political messages in real time.

As the environment changes, political leaders and institutions need to invest not only in communication platforms, but also in communication capacity. It requires professionals who understand audiences, data, media ecosystems, digital behaviour and the political and cultural contexts in which messages are received. It also requires greater professionalism and ethical standards within the field.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Effective communication builds meaningful relationships between political institutions and the people they serve.

Most importantly, Africa should not simply replicate political communication models developed elsewhere. The continent has its own communication traditions, political realities and rapidly evolving media ecosystems. Strategic political communication should therefore be rooted in African contexts while responding to the realities of an increasingly interconnected world.

Political communication is ultimately about more than crafting the right message. It is about building meaningful relationships between political institutions and the people they serve. Africa does not simply need more political messages. It needs better, more strategic and more responsible political communication before, during and long after the elections.

Winnie Gor is a strategic communications expert, entrepreneur, and founder of Communications Africa and was selected for the Female Founders Initiative Global 50 Under 50 Class of 2026.