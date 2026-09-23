Liberia: Govt Backs Lseza Push to Attract Investment, Create Jobs

The Government has renewed its push to position Liberia's Special Economic Zones as platforms for attracting investment, expanding industrial activity and creating employment, following a high-level engagement with the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA).

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel Stevquoah on Tuesday paid a historic visit to LSEZA, where he engaged the Authority's leadership and toured its facilities as part of efforts to gain firsthand insight into its ongoing activities and development plans.

The visit placed renewed focus on LSEZA's role in the Government's broader economic transformation agenda, particularly its mandate to develop and promote Special Economic Zones as platforms for investment, industrial growth and employment opportunities.

Minister Stevquoah held an introductory meeting with LSEZA Executive Chairman Prince Wreh, members of the Board and senior management before embarking on a guided tour of the facility.

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During the tour, the Minister was briefed on key activities, ongoing developments and initiatives being undertaken by LSEZA to create an enabling environment for investors and businesses.

The engagement highlighted the importance of stronger coordination between the Government and LSEZA as Liberia seeks to expand private-sector activity and create more opportunities for industrial development and job creation.

Special Economic Zones can serve as platforms for concentrating infrastructure, business services and investment-support measures to attract companies, stimulate production and promote industrial activity.

For Liberia, the development of such zones is expected to support efforts to attract new investment while creating opportunities for businesses to establish operations, expand production and generate employment.

The Government's engagement with LSEZA therefore comes at a time when investment attraction, industrialisation and employment creation remain central to efforts to broaden Liberia's economic base.

The LSEZA Board expressed appreciation to Minister Stevquoah for the visit and welcomed his continued support as the Board provides strategic oversight and works with management to advance the Authority's mandate.

The Board's engagement with the Minister also underscored the importance of sustained institutional collaboration in ensuring that LSEZA's work remains aligned with the Government's economic transformation priorities.

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As LSEZA advances its mandate, the Authority is expected to play an increasingly important role in creating conditions that can support investment and business expansion while linking economic-zone development to employment opportunities for Liberians.

At the close of the visit, LSEZA Director of Administration Hattie Wureh Hunder presented Minister Stevquoah with customized LSEZA paraphernalia and a commemorative lapel as a symbol of the Authority's appreciation for his engagement and support.

The visit marks another step in strengthening cooperation between the Government and LSEZA and connecting the Authority's investment and industrial development mandate to the Government's broader economic transformation and job-creation agenda.