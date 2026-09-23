Africa: Ethiopia's E-Mobility Policies Inspire Africa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's electric-mobility policies are inspiring other African countries to review and develop their own frameworks for accelerating green transportation, according to Nigerian mobility entrepreneur Damilola Odunlade-Akeju.

During the Nordic-Africa EV Summit in Ethiopia, Odunlade-Akeju, founder and CEO of DriveMe Mobility in Nigeria, noted that African cities and countries are increasingly looking to Ethiopia's policy direction as they review measures to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.

Ethiopia's experience demonstrates the importance of government policy in creating an environment that supports the expansion of green transportation, particularly as other African countries consider how to structure their own e-mobility sectors.

"Government policy will drive the adoption and the advancement of e-mobility across Africa," Odunlade-Akeju said, emphasizing that clear policy direction is crucial for building confidence among private-sector actors.

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Policy certainty encourages private companies to invest in electric mobility by providing a clearer framework for market development and long-term participation. Ethiopia's experience is relevant to other African countries because government policy must be accompanied by measures that support standardization, ensuring that different actors can operate within a coherent e-mobility system.

While government policy provides the framework, private-sector initiatives are equally contributing to the development of the sector. The combination of government direction and private-sector initiative is important for accelerating the transition, with appropriate policies ensuring that the emerging sector develops in a coordinated manner.

Odunlade-Akeju commented on Addis Ababa's growing use of electric buses as an example of how green mobility can be incorporated into public transportation. Mass transit can help increase the adoption of electric mobility. Having observed Addis Ababa's electric buses, he noted that the expansion of electric public transport provides a practical dimension to Ethiopia's broader e-mobility policy approach.

Strengthening understanding and awareness of green transportation, alongside supportive policies and mass-transit solutions, can help African countries advance their transition toward electric mobility.

Norwegian Founder and E-Mobility Advisor Jan Tore Gjøby highlighted Ethiopia's emerging experience, stating that the country should develop solutions suited to its needs while considering their relevance to the wider African market.

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Gjøby stressed the need for clear roadmaps, requirements, and common standards as Ethiopia expands electric mobility. According to Gjøby, coordinated systems are necessary to ensure that electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and electricity networks work together effectively.