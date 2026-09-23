Rwanda: Joy-Lance Mickels Backs Mbappé to Win 2026 Ballon d'Or

Rwanda forward Joy-Lance Mickels has backed Real Madrid and France captain Kylian Mbappé to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, tipping the Frenchman to claim football's most prestigious individual award for the first time.

Mbappé is among the 30 nominees for this year's award after another prolific campaign for club and country. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 26.

Despite competition from several world-class players, including Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Mickels believes Mbappé's performances over the past season make him a strong candidate for the prize.

"For me, Kylian Mbappé deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. What he has done this season has been exceptional, and I think he has shown why he is one of the best players in the world," the Sabah striker said.

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Mickels also singled out Kane as another serious contender after the England captain enjoyed a prolific campaign, but maintained that Mbappé remains his choice.

Mbappé finished the 2025/26 season among the leading goalscorers in both domestic and international football. He also enjoyed a standout 2026 World Cup, scoring 10 goals for France to win the Golden Boot.

France reached the World Cup semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Spain, while Real Madrid finished second in La Liga. Mbappé therefore ended the campaign without a major team trophy at club or international level.

The 27-year-old has nevertheless expressed confidence in his chances.

"It's a good year. I had great individual performances and important moments throughout the season," Mbappé said recently when asked about his Ballon d'Or prospects.

The competition remains strong, with Kane, Yamal and defending champion Ousmane Dembélé among the leading names on the 30-man shortlist. Kane scored 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England last season, while Yamal helped Spain win the World Cup.

For Mickels, however, Mbappé stands out.

"There are many great players, but if I had to choose one, I would go with Mbappé," he said.