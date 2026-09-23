South Africa: What South Africa's Major Parties Are Promising Voters in the 2026 Local Elections

What South Africa's major parties are promising voters in the 2026 local elections

South Africans vote in local government elections on 4 November 2026.

From water and electricity to refuse collection and roads, local government is the sphere of government that most directly affects daily life.

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Ahead of the poll, political parties are publishing manifestos setting out what they say they will do in municipalities they govern. Some promises are specific enough to measure. Others are broad, lack deadlines or depend partly on national or provincial government.

Africa Check reviewed the 2026 local-election manifestos of five of the eight largest parties in the National Assembly, summarising their promises across seven major municipal issues while retaining each party's framing. Where a manifesto gives a number, deadline or clearly defined outcome, we highlight it and where it does not, we say so.

We will add the three remaining parties - MK, the Patriotic Alliance and Action SA - when their manifestos are published. The IFP's pledges are from the text of party president Velenkosini Hlabisa's 20 September 2026 manifesto launch speech. We have contacted the party for the full document.

(Note: Municipalities do not control national employment policy, but their decisions on infrastructure, investment and the business environment can create jobs locally and contribute to overall employment.)

1: Is it actually in the municipality's power to deliver?

Councils control services such as local roads, refuse collection and parts of water or electricity delivery. But they cannot determine social grants or national policing capabilities.

2: Can the promise be measured?

A promise to "improve" basic services is difficult to track. On the other hand, one that aims to "reduce municipal debt by 30% by 2031" gives voters a target and a deadline. Promises tied to a 100-day deadline, annual targets or the end of the council term are also easier to track and hold a party accountable for.

3: Does the manifesto say how the promise will be paid for?

A pledge that includes new infrastructure, extra staff or expanded free services will require funding.

In the coming weeks, Africa Check will fact-check manifestos of key parties and publish factsheets of important local government issues. You can also send us claims for verification on WhatsApp, email us at info@africacheck.org, contact us via social media or follow our WhatsApp channel for election information and quick debunks.

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-Lee Mwiti also helped compile the manifesto pledges.