Malawians and visitors alike are facing a dramatic new crackdown on cash, after the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) slapped sweeping restrictions on the physical possession and movement of foreign currency -- with anyone caught holding more than $1,000 without central bank permission now at risk.

Under the astonishing new rules, anyone physically carrying more than US$1,000 -- roughly K1.75 million -- or its equivalent in another foreign currency, must first secure the blessing of the central bank, or risk falling foul of the law.

The eyebrow-raising restrictions are laid out in the Foreign Exchange (Limit on Physical Possession of Foreign Currency) Notice, 2026, quietly issued by the central bank on September 7 and published in the Malawi Government Gazette on September 18.

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Anyone attempting to take or send more than $1,000 out of the country will now be forced to prove the cash was purchased from an authorised dealer -- or otherwise obtain explicit permission from the RBM before crossing the border.

It doesn't stop there. The central bank has also clamped down on how much Malawi kwacha can leave the country without its say-so.

Cross-border traders will be permitted to carry kwacha equivalent to up to $5,000, but ordinary travellers face a far stingier cap -- just $100.

The dramatic tightening of the rules comes as Malawi grapples with a punishing foreign exchange shortage and a booming black market in forex, with authorities apparently determined to choke off unofficial cash flows once and for all.

Travellers, businesses and everyday citizens dealing in foreign currency now find themselves under far greater scrutiny, particularly when large sums of cash are involved.

The RBM has left no room for ambiguity, making clear that any foreign currency exceeding the new threshold simply cannot be carried across Malawi's borders without the correct paperwork or central bank sign-off.

The crackdown lands against the backdrop of Malawi's long-running forex crisis, which has left the country starved of hard currency, disrupted access to vital imports, and piled pressure on the wider economy.

In effect, the central bank has handed itself sweeping new powers to monitor exactly how much physical foreign currency is leaving Malawi -- and to demand answers over where that money came from.

For everyday travellers, it's the eye-catching $1,000 possession threshold that will raise the most eyebrows, while cross-border traders must now operate within a separate $5,000 kwacha limit.

The bombshell new rules mark a major escalation in Malawi's battle to rein in foreign currency flows, as authorities scramble to contain a forex crisis that shows little sign of easing.