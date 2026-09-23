Malawi: Namiwa's Freedom Hangs By a Thread As Judge Reserves Ruling On Explosive Bid to Revoke His Bail

Human rights campaigner Sylvester Namiwa is facing an agonising wait to discover whether he will be stripped of his freedom and hauled back into custody, after High Court Judge Mzondi Mvula reserved judgment on a dramatic State bid to revoke his bail.

The outspoken Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director appeared before the High Court in Lilongwe, where prosecutors demanded his release be torn up over a press conference he held just weeks after walking free -- with a ruling now expected between 20 and 22 October 2026.

The explosive application puts Namiwa's right to speak publicly at the very heart of a fresh courtroom showdown, with the State insisting he flagrantly breached a strict condition attached to his release when he addressed reporters on September 4.

Prosecutor Dzikondianthu Malunda, representing the State, told the court that the press briefing flew in the face of conditions imposed when Namiwa was granted bail on August 21 -- conditions that reportedly barred him from commenting publicly on his case or holding press conferences relating to it.

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Malunda insisted Namiwa crossed that line, and the State is now demanding the court revoke his bail entirely -- potentially sending the activist straight back behind bars while he awaits trial on explosive treason and publishing false news charges.

But Namiwa is refusing to go down without a fight.

His lawyer, Gladwell Majekete, hit back forcefully, arguing that the September 4 press conference made no mention whatsoever of the criminal proceedings against his client and therefore could not possibly amount to a breach of the bail condition.

Majekete went further, insisting the restriction could never reasonably be read as a blanket ban preventing Namiwa from ever facing the media again -- particularly when the subject matter had nothing to do with the charges hanging over him.

During the tense hearing, Judge Mvula reminded Namiwa of an earlier directive urging him to steer clear of public comment as part of his bail compliance -- and made clear that guidance should remain firmly in place while the court deliberates.

The stakes could scarcely be higher for Namiwa, who was arrested on July 30 and later charged with treason and publishing false news likely to cause fear and alarm -- among the most serious offences available under Malawi's criminal law. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The State's explosive bid to revoke his bail first emerged during September's plea-taking and directions hearing, initially blindsiding the defence after prosecutors failed to immediately disclose their grounds.

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The court subsequently ordered the State to file its formal application, giving the defence a chance to respond.

Now, with arguments from both sides laid bare, the court faces a critical question: did Namiwa's press conference truly cross the line -- or did the State stretch the meaning of his bail restriction far beyond what was ever intended?

For Namiwa, the answer could determine whether one press briefing costs him his freedom all over again. The nation now waits for Judge Mvula's ruling next month.