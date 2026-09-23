Ethiopia: Eight Years After the Promise - Why Somali Region's Turning Point Stalled, Historic Opportunity Largely Squandered

opinion

Addis Abeba — When Mustafa Mohammed Omer emerged as the face of political change in 2018, the Somali region was desperate for a new beginning. His rise followed the dramatic removal of Abdi Iley, whose administration had become synonymous with repression, arbitrary detention and grave allegations of human rights abuses. Mustafa, an activist and intellectual who had publicly challenged that system, appeared to represent something fundamentally different.

Ethiopian city toursDiscover moreSocial justice advocacyAddis Ababa real estateOrder Demographic Reports For many Somalis, his arrival was more than a change of leadership. It was a promise of political renewal. The expectations were enormous: accountable government, competent institutions, economic opportunity, justice, development and a political culture in which citizens would no longer be treated as subjects but as owners of their government.

Eight years later, that promise has become increasingly difficult to defend. The region remains poor, economically underdeveloped and heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance. Institutions remain fragile. Educational outcomes are deeply troubling. Youth unemployment and migration continue to drain human capital. Major public projects have raised questions about delivery and value for money. Political appointments have fuelled accusations of patronage and clan favouritism. Corruption allegations have further damaged public confidence.

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Discover moreEthiopian cultural eventsNewsDigital news archive None of these developments means that nothing has changed since 2018. It means that the scale of the transformation promised has not matched the scale of the opportunity that existed.

Mustafa inherited a region damaged by decades of conflict, centralised control, weak institutions and chronic underinvestment. But he also inherited something rare: a population willing to believe that government could finally work differently.

International relations courses Eight years is long enough to distinguish between genuine transformation and political survival. The question, therefore, is no longer what Mustafa represented in 2018. It is what eight years of Mustafa have produced.

From reform to patronage

The most consequential political failure of the Mustafa era may be the failure to build institutions strong enough to rise above loyalty politics. Government appointments have repeatedly generated accusations that clan considerations, personal allegiance, and political proximity matter more than competence. Not every appointment can fairly be labelled nepotistic or clan-based. But that is not the central issue.

Discover morePolitical news commentaryAccess Premium NewsBrowse Digital MagazinesMigration trends reportnewsEthiopian history booksWatch History DocumentariesPoliticalJoin Diaspora Networks The deeper problem is what happens when citizens begin to believe that access to government depends on who you know, which political camp you belong to, or which clan you represent. Once public employment becomes political currency, government stops looking like a neutral institution and starts looking like a marketplace of influence.

The consequences are serious. A civil service shaped by patronage is less likely to reward competence. Procurement vulnerable to political connections becomes pricier. Institutions staffed according to loyalty rather than merit deliver poorer services. And when public resources are perceived to flow through political networks, competition between communities becomes competition for access to the state itself. That is precisely the political culture a post-Abdi Iley government should have dismantled.

The benchmark for Mustafa should never have been Abdi Iley. It should have been the promise of 2018."

Eight years later, too much of the old politics of access and allegiance remains. The problem is not simply who holds office. It is whether institutions outlive the individuals who control them.

Peace under pressure

Relative stability since 2018 is an important achievement. But stability should not automatically be confused with successful governance. Much of the region's resilience has come from communities themselves, including actors who have repeatedly chosen dialogue over escalation. The government cannot claim exclusive credit for a peace it did not create alone.

The 2018 peace agreement involving the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) was a historic turning point, moving the organisation from armed struggle towards peaceful political advocacy. Yet nearly eight years later, that settlement is under strain.

The ONLF has warned that it could resume armed resistance, accusing the federal and regional governments of failing to honour commitments under the agreement. More recently, the organisation has accused regional authorities of attempting to weaken and divide it, including efforts to challenge its leadership and install a rival chairman.

Whether every such allegation is substantiated is a matter for evidence. But the political danger is clear: a peace settlement built on the premise of peaceful political participation cannot be sustained if political competition is managed through fragmentation and exclusion.

The reported rapprochement between the ONLF and the TSMIDO coalition raises the stakes further. In a region with a long history of armed conflict, political miscalculation is not a harmless game.

International relations courses The same concern applies to communal conflict. Inter-clan violence has persisted across parts of the region, while officials have at times been accused of inflaming rather than resolving local disputes. The reported killings around Dawacaley near the Somaliland border are a particularly stark reminder of the human cost of unresolved tensions.

Border disputes involving Somali-Oromia and Somali-Afar communities have compounded the problem. Critics have linked some of the latter tensions to the regional government's withdrawal from a 2014 agreement concerning special administrative arrangements.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Al-Shabaab incursion deep into Ethiopian territory exposed serious security vulnerabilities and demonstrated that the threat cannot simply be reduced to conventional border security.

The central question is therefore not whether the government has managed individual crises. It is whether, after eight years, it has built institutions capable of preventing political disputes from becoming security crises. That is a much higher standard--and the evidence remains troubling.

A government that cannot tolerate scrutiny

The post-2018 era was supposed to replace repression with accountability.

Join Diaspora Networks While the abuses associated with the Iley era may be less overt, pressure on journalists, activists and critics has not disappeared. Journalists have faced arrests and intimidation, foreign media outlets have been restricted, and those reporting on corruption, political violence and insecurity have often operated under pressure.

But the benchmark was never simply to be less repressive than Abdi Iley. The benchmark was to build a political system capable of tolerating scrutiny.

A functioning government must be able to withstand difficult questions. Journalists must be able to investigate. Civil society must be able to organise. Opposition figures must be able to criticise. Citizens must be able to demand explanations from those who spend public money. This is not only a democratic principle. It is a condition for competent government.

Where journalists cannot scrutinise contracts, citizens cannot determine whether public money is being used effectively. Where civil society cannot examine programmes, waste and abuse become harder to expose. Where officials are rarely required to explain their decisions, accountability becomes optional.

Transparency is not a luxury. It is the infrastructure of responsible government.

Development without delivery

This is where the Mustafa administration faces perhaps its hardest test: whether visible construction has translated into meaningful development.

Access Premium News The administration can point to roads, schools, water schemes, public buildings and a steady stream of inaugurations. But development cannot be measured by the number of ceremonies held or buildings photographed. It must be measured by what those investments actually do.

In 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a six-billion-birr road construction project in Gode, comprising the Gode-Kelofo Lot-1 and Gode-Hargele Lot, covering approximately 300 kilometres. The project was presented as a major investment in connectivity, market access and Gode's potential as a commercial centre, with completion promised within four years. Six years later, that promise has yet to translate into the infrastructure announced. For communities promised roads and economic opportunity, the question is no longer what was launched, but what was delivered?

The Jigjiga Clean Water Project raises similar concerns. Inaugurated in 2024 after years of delay, the project has reportedly struggled to provide reliable service amid corruption allegations involving 1.4 billion birr. Allegations have also emerged concerning inflated well numbers and substandard pipeline materials.

These allegations require independent investigation rather than political dismissal or premature judgement. But the broader issue goes beyond any single project. Too often, development appears to be measured by visibility rather than impact.

International relations courses A project should not be considered successful because it was launched. A road is successful when it improves movement and trade. A water system is successful when people receive reliable water. A school is successful when children learn. An investment is successful when it creates productive economic activity.

The Somali region has enormous economic assets: livestock, agricultural potential, strategic trade routes, energy opportunities and a geographic position linking Ethiopia with the wider Horn of Africa.

Yet drought remains devastating, industrialisation is limited, private-sector development is weak and public and humanitarian spending continue to play an outsized role in the economy.

After eight years, the question should therefore be brutally simple: Have public investments produced jobs, functioning services, private investment and higher incomes?

The development narrative is considerably stronger than the evidence of transformation.

Education: Spending without learning

Education may be the clearest test of whether public spending is actually creating the future the region needs.

Join Diaspora Networks The administration has celebrated the construction of hundreds of schools. But buildings are not an education system. Without qualified teachers, meaningful learning, student retention and credible pathways into higher education, vocational training or employment, construction figures tell only part of the story.

The reported national examination results are particularly alarming. In several recent years, fewer than two percent of students from the region sitting the national school-leaving examination have reportedly achieved results sufficient to proceed to university. This should be treated as an education emergency--not explained away. Because this is not simply an education problem. It is an economic crisis.

Every generation leaving school without usable skills represents lost productivity, lower incomes and diminished economic potential. A government cannot credibly speak of digitalisation, industrialisation and economic transformation while large numbers of young people leave school without realistic pathways into further education or decent work.

The fundamental question is not how many schools were built. It is whether those schools are producing educated, skilled and economically productive citizens.

On that measure, the gap between spending and results remains deeply troubling.

Economy fails young job seekers

The ultimate test of economic policy is whether people can build viable lives.

Here, the record remains bleak. Livestock continues to underpin the regional economy, but recurrent droughts repeatedly destroy pastoral assets. Agriculture has potential but remains underdeveloped. Trade is strategically important but vulnerable to insecurity and political disruption. Industry remains limited, while the private sector has not expanded at the scale required to absorb a rapidly growing working-age population.

The consequence is increasingly visible among young people. They study. They graduate. And then they discover that the economy has little room for them. Some leave for Addis Abeba, and others for neighbouring countries. Others take dangerous migration routes abroad. When educated young people conclude that risky, illegal migration is more rational than starting a business, finding employment or investing in their communities, the problem is no longer simply unemployment. It is a failure of political and economic confidence.

Ethiopian city tours During the past three decades, the region has produced human capital faster than it is producing economic opportunity. That is unsustainable.

Corruption and the cost of impunity

Corruption allegations surrounding the administration should neither be dismissed as political noise nor treated as proven facts without credible investigation. But the principle is straightforward.

Every birr lost through corruption is a birr unavailable for classrooms, water systems, health facilities, roads or productive investment. Every contract awarded because of political proximity rather than value for money increases the cost of development. Every official who escapes scrutiny reinforces the perception that public office is a route to private accumulation. That is how corruption becomes institutional rather than individual. And when citizens conclude that politically connected people prosper while ordinary families struggle, government loses more than money. It loses legitimacy.

This is why transparency cannot be separated from development. Weak accountability does not merely create a political problem; it directly undermines the legitimacy and economy the government claims to be building.

International relations courses A benchmark beyond the past

There is an easy defence available to supporters of the current administration: Abdi Iley was worse. That may be true in important respects. But it is beside the point.

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The people of the Somali region did not endure decades of repression and political failure only to receive a more tolerable version of government. The benchmark for Mustafa should never have been Abdi Iley. It should have been the promise of 2018.

Eight years is long enough to distinguish between genuine transformation and political survival."

A government that promised accountability should be judged by accountability. A government that promised development should be judged by outcomes. A government that promised institutional reform should be judged by the strength and independence of its institutions. And a government that promised a better future should be judged by whether young people actually believe they have one.

By those standards, the record is deeply underwhelming.

Weak Somali region means weaker Ethiopia

There is also a responsibility beyond Jigjiga. The federal government has too often approached the Somali region primarily through security and political management. That is strategically shortsighted.

Join Diaspora Networks The region is not just Ethiopia's eastern security frontier. It is home to millions of citizens, sits along major trade routes and possesses significant economic potential.

A weak Somali region is not simply a regional problem. It is an Ethiopian problem. If Addis Abeba wants economic transformation, it cannot leave one of the country's major regions trapped in poverty and humanitarian vulnerability. If it wants peace, it cannot treat legitimate political grievances primarily as security problems. If it wants national integration, it cannot rely principally on political control. And if it wants a functioning federation, regional governments must be accountable to their citizens--not merely acceptable to Addis Abeba.

Eight years later, patience wanes

Eight years is a long time in politics. It is long enough to build institutions. Long enough to reform the education system. Long enough to improve procurement. Long enough to create jobs. Long enough to make water systems work. And long enough to demonstrate whether a government is genuinely committed to accountability.

Mustafa Omer came to power in 2018 at a moment when the Somali region was desperate for change. He was given something rare in politics: a reservoir of public goodwill and an opportunity to fundamentally redefine the relationship between government and citizens. That reservoir has been steadily depleted.

The tragedy is not that Mustafa failed to fulfil every promise. No government can. The tragedy is that the historic political opening created in 2018 has not produced the institutional transformation that moment demanded.

The Somali region remains too poor, too economically vulnerable and too dependent on external assistance. Its institutions remain too fragile. Its politics remain too susceptible to patronage and division. Its young people remain uncertain about their future. And its citizens are too often asked to celebrate projects instead of measuring results.

Ethiopian city tours The people of the Somali region do not need a government that is only better than the one before it. They need a government that is demonstrably better than the circumstances they inherited. That is the real reckoning after eight years.

The question is no longer whether Mustafa Omer deserves credit for replacing the past. It is whether, after eight years in power, he has built a future worthy of the hopes that brought him there.

So far, the conclusion is difficult to escape: The promise was historic. The opportunity was enormous. The record falls far short. AS

Editor's Note: Muktar Ismail Issack is a regional analyst and a former UN staff member. He can be reached at muktar210@gmail.com