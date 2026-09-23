Nigeria: Zenith Bank/Delta Principals' Cup to Kick Off Sept 30

The organisers of the annual Zenith Bank/Delta State Principals' Cup have announced the schedule for the 2026 edition of the championship put together specifically for the secondary school students within the state.

According to the schedule released and made available to our correspondent, the kickoff date is September 30 at the St. Patrick's College Field, Asaba with the final slated for November 5.

The press conference to elaborate on the format of the tournament will take place also in Asaba on September 28 after the completion of the registration which started since September 15, and will end on Thursday, September 25.

Hidea Plus Limited, the organisers, also announced the date for the preliminary games which will take place across the local government of the state between October 2 and 16 while the zonal playoff take place at designated centres between October 20 and 21.

CEO of Hidea Plus, Tony Pemu, said yesterday that the quarterfinal will take place at designated centres between October 23 and November 11.

The two semifinals will be played on October 27 while the grand finale is scheduled for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

Urhobo College won the 2025 Zenith Bank/Delta State Principals' Cup by defeating Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School 2-1 in the final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.