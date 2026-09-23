Nigeria: A Trophy for Tinubu's Courage?

column

Frank TIETIE urges the President to ensure the establishment of state police

The only way President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be different from former President Goodluck Jonathan, who served one term, is to do things differently.

President Jonathan attempted and failed to remove the petroleum subsidy because misguided civil society activists intimidated him. APC power-hungry politicians led by Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari desperately sought to unseat him by latching onto any populist grounds.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Jonathan also tried to reset Nigeria onto a path of progress by convening the 2014 National Conference. Still, he failed to implement the recommendations when some prominent governors and members of his own ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, including Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State, Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano State, Murtala Nyako of Adamawa State, Aliyu Wammako of Sokoto State and Abdulfatah Ahmed, opposed him and created serious tension for him by defecting to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other prominent PDP members who terrified Jonathan from implementing the far-reaching recommendations of the 2014 National Conference were Aminu Tambuwal and Bukola Saraki, who led about 50 serving members of the House of Representatives and about 25 serving Senators at the time to defect from the PDP to the opposition APC.

A confused President Jonathan was further hoodwinked in 2014 by fifth columnists in his administration and some prominent PDP leaders. They persuaded him that implementing the Conference recommendations could wait until after the elections, which they had primed him to win. But they indeed hated his planned reforms and preferred the status quo, which benefited them.

So they set him up for a humiliating defeat by first promising support across the North and South, then swore to themselves to work against him. Jonathan lost, but he didn't really lose. Nigerians lost the opportunity to remove the petroleum subsidy much earlier under an administration that was more responsive and accountable. Nigerians also lost a golden opportunity of a lifetime to implement a national consensus provided by the National Conference to correct the irregularities of a forced and convoluted federation whose progress and development had been, and remain, arrested by its politics of domination, suspicion, and corruption.

President Bola Tinubu is again at the threshold of creating history after he displayed courage in removing the petroleum subsidy and attempting to establish State Police, matters once considered impossible to achieve because of entrenched interests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through a mathematical historiographical lens, President Tinubu's current push to establish State Police aligns with the earlier intrigues that led to Jonathan's botched implementation of the National Conference. The clear common factors in the two situations include upcoming presidential elections just months away and a crucial national fundamental shift in Nigeria's security governance as a federation through the establishment of state police, which is as significant as implementing the conference recommendations.

What President Jonathan failed to realise was that if he had implemented some, if not all, of the National Conference recommendations, he would have been rewarded with re-election or an extended presidency, all for Nigeria's good.

President Bola Tinubu must continue to steer and stay on his path of courage in establishing State Police to the end, especially before the January 2027 presidential elections. He must resist intimidation and blackmail by the mixed reactions following his removal of petroleum subsidies. A continued focus on the gains, and the deployment of cooperative communication may help to elicit a greater national understanding. Similarly, he cannot afford to baulk to critics who are urging him to defer the establishment of state police till after the election. That would spell catastrophic consequences for his reelection.

Tietie, Lawyer and Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), writes from Abuja