Nigeria: Maduka Okoye Missing As Chelle Drills 23 Eagles in First Training in Uyo

Only Maduka Okoye was missing as Super Eagles had their first training ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in the next one week.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, winger Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali were the last three players to arrive Eagles camp ahead of the first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at 6pm.

According to Media Officer of the team, Promise Efoghe, the Udinese shot-stopper is not expected in camp until Thursday morning.

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In a reply to THISDAY enquiry on the whereabouts of Okoye, the Media Officer admitted that the Udinese goalkeeper was granted permission to attend to family and personal matters before arriving camp on Thursday, 24 hours to Nigeria's first match of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

"Maduka Okoye will come into camp on Thursday. He asked for permission to attend to family and personal issues," stressed Efoghe last night.

Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, led all the invited 23 players through their first full training session on Tuesday evening inside the Nest of Champion training pitch.

Other players at the first training session include; Arthur Okonkwo, Stanley Nwabali, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredericks, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Isaac James, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Usor and George Ilenikhena.

The three-time African champions will resume training at the stadium today behind locked gates as fans and sports journalists are not allowed access to the place.

The media officer however hinted that journalists will be allowed brief interview sessions with the players before or after training today.

Nigeria will welcome Madagascar to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25 for their Group L fixture, before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for their second qualifying match on September 29.

Nigeria's talisman, Victor Osimhen will not be on duty in this opening match-day fixture as the Galatasaray's frontman is yet to recover from the muscle tear that has sidelined him for couple of days. He also remains doubtful for the match-day 2 fixture with Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

With Tanzania already guaranteed passage to the tournament as one of the hosts countries, Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau are left to compete for just one available qualification ticket from Group L. This makes every tie important for the Super Eagles who last won the tournament in 2013 in South Africa. Eagles finished as beaten finalist in Côte d'Ivoire in 2024 and picked the third placed bronze in Morocco last February.

Players in camp

Simon Moses

Akor Adams

Taiwo awoniyu

Isaac James

Emmanuel Fernandez

Benjamin Fredericks

Moses uzor

George Ilenikhena

Arthur Okonkwo

Alex Iwobi

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Semi Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Ola Aina

Ademola Lookman

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Chibuike Nwaiwu

Tolu Arokodare

Bruno Onyemaechi

Raphael Onyedika

Frank Onyeka

Wilfred Ndidi

Samuel Chukwueze

Stanley Nwabali

*Yet to Arrive

Maduka Okoye