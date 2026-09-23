South Africa: SA Is Under Cyber Siege and the Situation Will Only Get Worse

opinion

Over the past month, Hungry Lion, Bidvest Bank, the Furniture Bargaining Council, CarTrack, Serengeti Estates and Toyota South Africa all experienced cybersecurity incidents. South Africa doesn't even have a national AI policy yet, but the loudest conversation at GovTech 2026 was about digital sovereignty.

In February 2024, the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) - the admin for the Government Employees' Pension Fund (GEPF) - suffered a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of all systems.

A threat actor, later revealed as LockBit 3.0, breached the GPAA's Windows environment via unpatched perimeter vulnerabilities or compromised credentials.

Initially, the GEPF (the biggest pension fund on the continent, managing more than R2.38-trillion in assets for 1.7 million active users) denied that it happened, publicly stating that an "attempted" intrusion had occurred, but assuring the public that no data were compromised.

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Then LockBit published a 668-gigabyte archive containing records of 168,000 data subjects on its new dark web leak site, and GEPF finally admitted the breach, stating the GPAA had misinformed it.

The complete infrastructure shutdown persisted until 21 June 2024, when platforms were finally brought back online after a total system rebuild. The processing of new retirements, resignations and death benefits was severely delayed, forcing staff to attempt the tasks manually.

That was two months before the two-pot withdrawal system was due to go live - which happened on 1 September 2024, and 361,000 members withdrew R4.1-billion in rapid liquidity.

Harsh reality check

Finance Minister Enoch...