South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Promises Debt Write-Offs, 'Abahambe' Crackdown in Nelson Mandela Bay

With the 2026 local elections approaching, PA leader Gayton McKenzie says voters should give his party five years to govern Nelson Mandela Bay, promising a fresh approach to the metro's debt, jobs, services and immigration.

Patriotic Alliance mayoral hopeful Bradley Murray, a former Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member responsible for roads and transport, has sworn to write off municipal debt for households with properties worth R1-million or less, and promised a hardline crackdown on foreign-owned shops should his party take control of the metro.

Murray and PA leader and Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie launched his mayoral campaign at Gqeberha's Feather Market Centre on Monday evening, boasting that the party had been able to draw a packed hall of supporters on a Monday night.

McKenzie said Murray was the best man to run City Hall because "he had the insight to see all the mistakes of the two mayors that came before him".

"What is happening to the people of Nelson Mandela Bay is really an injustice. The people of Nelson Mandela Bay have given their ANC mayor a chance. They've given their DA mayor a chance. Still, their lives have not changed," McKenzie said.

He added that they were "not asking for 30 years that you gave the ANC. We're not asking for 20 years that you gave the DA. We're asking for five years. Give the PA five years and...