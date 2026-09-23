South Africa: Minister of Small Business Development Ndabeni Pushes for Localised Manufacturing in Automotive Sector

22 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Andisa Bonani

Minister Stella Ndabeni calls for reliable infrastructure and competitive local manufacturing while imported vehicles gain ground and automotive suppliers struggle with power disruptions.

Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni says the environment in which the automotive industry operates plays a critical role in the success of small and medium-sized enterprises (SEMs) facing mounting pressure caused by the country's economic downturn.

Ndabeni said production in motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment declined by 2.5% in 2025 compared with 2024.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Equally, the industry contributed about 5.2% to South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, comprising 3.3% from manufacturing and 1.9% from automotive-related retail, she said.

"The evidence gives us an important message that automotive remains one of the country's most significant industrial sectors, but its contribution cannot be taken for granted."

This was why it was important that the space the businesses operated from remained conducive, said Ndabeni.

"This means electricity supply has to be sustained at all times," she said, so that small businesses didn't waste money on securing services that should be provided by local government, and instead could focus on production to preserve jobs.

Ndabeni was speaking on Tuesday at SME Acoustex, an automotive supplier in Neave Industrial Park, where she conducted an oversight visit ahead of a breakfast with industry roleplayers at the Boardwalk Hotel and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.