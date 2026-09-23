Rwanda: New Electricity Sub-Stations to Boost Supply to Industrial Parks

New electricity substations are under construction in Bugesera, Huye and Muhanga districts to improve power supply to industrial parks as demand continues to grow, Infrastructure Minister Damien Murwanashyaka has said.

Murwanashyaka made the remarks on Tuesday, September 22, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Economy and Finance to discuss government efforts to expand electricity access and generation capacity.

Also read: Rising electricity demand putting pressure on national grid - experts

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Three substations at different stages of completion

The minister said the new substations are intended to ensure that industrial parks receive sufficient electricity to meet their growing demand as industrial activity expands.

"The Bugesera substation is 75 per cent complete, while the one in Huye is at 39 per cent and the Muhanga substation is at 17 per cent. These projects will help ensure that industrial parks have enough electricity," he said.

The government is also installing transformers and assessing whether areas already connected to the national grid are receiving sufficient electricity to meet their needs.

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Rwanda currently has an electricity generation capacity of 472.9 megawatts (MW), while electricity access has reached 88 per cent of the population, according to the minister.

Government plans to add 523MW

The government plans to add 523MW of electricity generation capacity over the remaining three years of the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

Hydropower, including battery-supported projects, is expected to contribute 300MW, while methane gas will account for 165MW. Solar energy will provide the remaining capacity.

The government is also developing 381 kilometres of new electricity networks and 13 substations to strengthen the national grid.

The 40MW Nyabarongo II hydropower project is 75 per cent complete and is expected to be operational by the end of next year.

The Rukarara VI hydropower project, expected to generate 9.6MW, is also scheduled for completion next year.

Meanwhile, the Muvumba Multipurpose Dam will generate 1MW of electricity in addition to its primary role of supplying water for irrigation.

The Nyabarongo II and Muvumba projects will also incorporate floating solar facilities.

Other planned developments include a power project in Rwabusoro, Ruhango District, a 100MW project in Bugesera and the 200MW Sake floating solar project.

Murwanashyaka said private investors would participate in some of the projects, including the planned Nyagatare project, where work is expected to begin this year.

Solar projects to address dry-season power shortages

The minister said the government is increasing investment in solar energy to reduce the impact of water shortages on hydropower generation during dry periods.

"We want to have bigger targets so that we can avoid shortages in electricity production caused by climatic changes," he said.

He also acknowledged that planned maintenance and other works on the electricity network can sometimes cause power outages, adding that efforts are underway to improve communication with consumers.

"We are improving communication so that people can be informed about planned outages at least a week in advance," Murwanashyaka said.

ALSO READ: Regional grid challenges 'causing power cuts in Rwanda'

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) chief executive Maximillien Byiringiro said the utility had also introduced changes to the distribution of electricity meters, including technology that allows customers to apply for them online.

"We have increased the equipment needed before people demand it, and we have introduced online applications to reduce the response time," Byiringiro said.

He added that REG is working with private investors to manufacture equipment needed in the energy sector locally, while continuing to import supplies that are not available in Rwanda.

Senators raise concerns over electricity access and tariffs

During the session, senators raised concerns about delays in connecting households to electricity, faulty meters, maintenance of solar systems and electricity tariffs affecting small industries.

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Senator Marie Rose Mureshyankwano said some residents had waited up to three years after requesting electricity connections, while others faced difficulties having faulty meters replaced.

Senator Frank Habineza raised concerns about electricity tariffs for small industries and called for increased investment in solar panels and batteries to improve electricity storage capacity.

Committee chairperson Fulgence Nsengiyumva said the committee had visited electricity users and project sites to assess planning, generation capacity, off-grid solutions and the role of the private sector in expanding electricity access.

He emphasised that extending electricity to an administrative cell does not necessarily mean that all households within that cell have been connected.

"Connecting electricity to a cell does not mean that every citizen in that cell is connected. We need to pay attention to the actual number of people who have access," Nsengiyumva said.