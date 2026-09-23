Rwanda: Belgium and Rwanda Restore Diplomatic Ties After 18-Month Rupture

Belgium and Rwanda have restored diplomatic relations, 18 months after Kigali severed ties with Brussels over opposing positions on the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

A joint statement released by Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and his Belgian counterpart Maxime Prevot confirmed the resumption of diplomatic relations.

The statement said both parties were committed to "maintaining an open, candid, and transparent dialogue, recognising it as essential for addressing bilateral differences and discussing divergent positions".

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Prévot said the restoration followed a "process of frank discussions".

Both countries also thanked Qatar for facilitating the first meeting between the two ministries in Doha in June 2025. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs followed up Tuesday's announcement by adding that Doha will continue to push for diplomacy as a solution to end crises around the world.

Both Belgium and Rwanda said their respective embassies will reopen in the near future. Initially, a chargé d'affaires will head a mission before an ambassador is appointed.

They agreed to maintain regular dialogue, including on areas where disagreements remain - specifically the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

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'Choosing a side'

The diplomatic rupture came amid a major escalation of the fighting in eastern DRC in early 2025, when the M23 armed rebel group, which the United Nations and other international players have accused Rwanda of supporting - which it denies - took control of the provincial capitals Goma, in North Kivu, and Bukavu, in South Kivu.

In February 2025, the DRC government said that 7,000 people had been killed and 450,000 displaced by the offensive.

The European Parliament subsequently called for the suspension of an EU-Rwanda minerals agreement. While the agreement was not ultimately suspended, the move angered Kigali.

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Belgium - which ruled Rwanda from its colonisation in 1916 until the latter gained its independence in 1962 - was among the European countries who condemned Rwanda over its alleged support of M23 and pushed for tougher measures against Kigali.

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On 18 February last year, Rwanda suspended its development cooperation with Belgium, saying in a statement that Brussels had made a decision to choose a side in the conflict with DRC and adding: "Rwanda will not be bullied or blackmailed into compromising national security."

A month later on 17 March, 2025, Rwanda announced the severance of diplomatic ties with Belgium and ordered all Belgian diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

The announcement was met with a swift response from Brussels, which ordered all Rwandan diplomats to leave Belgium.