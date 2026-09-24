South Africa: Sibiya's Grand Fall From Grace - - From Directing Dockets to Sex Predator Accused

Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya played a critical role in the police service - he was responsible for all case dockets in South Africa. But now he's a sexual assault and human trafficking accused, and a reference to a strip club in the case against him points to converging criminal controversies.

"All dockets in the country at all police stations fall under my responsibility."

Shadrack Sibiya, Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, submitted this to Parliament in an October 2025 statement.

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That single sentence points to the immense power he wielded - he had access to dockets detailing an array of criminal cases across the country.

But the tables have totally turned.

Sibiya is now accused in a criminal case and therefore the subject of a docket. He has not yet pleaded, and his version of events has not been made public.

Arrested amid scrutiny

This is not the first time Sibiya has been embroiled in controversy.

And the criminal case against him, unfolding in Gauteng, involves a detail that pushes the national policing implosion he is part of closer to another sprawling scandal simmering in the Western Cape.

Sibiya made his first court appearance in Randburg on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, after being arrested, reportedly at a strip club, the previous afternoon.

BREAKING : Suspended deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is in the dock. The state and defence are not opposed to the bail application being broadcast with restrictions but that won't proceed today because of time constraints. The bail...