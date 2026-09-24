Nigeria: NEMA Urges Caution As Flooding Persists in Anambra

Head of Operations, NEMA Enugu Zonal Office, Priscilla Madukwe, described the recent incident at Ring Road, Nibo, where school children were trapped inside a bus in a flooded road as heartbreaking.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged residents, particularly parents and motorists to prioritise safety when travelling during rainfall, especially in flood-prone areas.

Head of Operations, NEMA Enugu Zonal Office, Priscilla Madukwe, gave the advice on Wednesday during an assessment of flood incidents and rising water levels in parts of Anambra.

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Mrs Madukwe described the recent incident at Ring Road, Nibo, where school children were trapped inside a bus in a flooded road as heartbreaking.

She urged parents and motorists to allow floodwaters to recede before taking children to school or embarking on journeys in affected areas.

She also urged residents of riverine communities to remain vigilant as water levels at the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority base on the River Niger in Onitsha continued to rise.

"We advise residents in affected areas to remain prepared to relocate to higher ground whenever necessary," she said.

Mrs Madukwe also visited the Ogbaru Local Government Area headquarters in Atani, where she inspected designated holding camps and other flood-prone locations.

Nnamdi Esmai, coordinator, Anambra State Local Emergency Management Committee, said some farmers had begun harvesting their crops as rising floodwaters continued to submerge farmlands.

Mr Esmai appealed to the federal and Anambra governments to make adequate arrangements for the evacuation of residents whenever they were directed to move to safer locations.

The NEMA team was accompanied by officials of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency.

Anambra First Lady expresses concern

Meanwhile, the wife of Anambra governor, Nonye Soludo has urged residents in flood-prone communities to relocate to safer areas and take necessary precautions as flooding persists across the state.

Mrs Soludo, in a statement issued to reporters on Wednesday in Awka, expressed concern over the rising flood situation and its potential impact on families, particularly those living in vulnerable communities.

She urged residents to remain vigilant, heed weather and flood warnings, avoid crossing flooded roads and waterways and move to safer locations, whenever their homes or surroundings became unsafe.

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"Let us stop dumping refuse in drainage channels because blocked waterways can worsen flooding and pose serious risks to lives and property.

"Parents and guardians should also keep children away from floodwaters, drainage channels, streams and other dangerous areas during heavy rainfall," she said.

Mrs Soludo called for increased community awareness and collective responsibility, stressing that early action and responsible environmental practices could help reduce the impact of flooding.

She encouraged residents to promptly report emergencies to relevant authorities and urged communities to look out for one another and respond quickly, whenever floodwaters started to rise.

The governor's wife reaffirmed the importance of preparedness and vigilance in protecting lives.

She assured that the state government would continue to take necessary measures to cushion the effects of the disaster on affected families and communities.

(NAN)