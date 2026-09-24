Uganda: Police Launch Investigation Into Murder of Afrigo Band Founder Moses Matovu

Veteran musician and Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu has died after he was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants in Kampala on Thursday morning.

Police said Matovu, who was a key figure in the formation and growth of Afrigo Band, was attacked at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division and later died at Kibuli Hospital, where he had been rushed for treatment.

In a statement issued Thursday, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said police at Kabalagala had registered a case of suspected murder involving Matovu.

"Police at Kabalagala have registered a case of suspected murder involving Matovu Moses, a musician with Afrigo Band," Kawala said.

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Police said Matovu was attacked by unknown assailants before he was taken to Kibuli Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"Our task team is currently at the scene conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident," Kawala said.

She added that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the suspected assailants.

The killing brings to an abrupt end the life and career of one of the most influential figures in Uganda's live music history.

Matovu was central to Afrigo Band from its formation in 1975, helping build it into one of Uganda's longest-running and most enduring musical groups.

He was a defining figure in Afrigo's contribution to Uganda's music industry, who played a key role in steering the band, maintaining discipline and nurturing successive generations of musicians.

Afrigo's survival and continued prominence across generations were closely associated with Matovu's leadership.

The band weathered periods of political instability, changes in the music industry and the departure or death of several of its original members while continuing to perform and attract new talent.

Matovu was also instrumental in establishing Afrigo's identity and longevity after the group was formed by eight young musicians in 1975.

The band went on to become a fixture on Uganda's entertainment scene, with performances at major hotels, clubs and venues and tours that extended to Ugandan communities abroad.

Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the attack or identified any suspects.

Investigations are ongoing.