Zimbabwe/Congo-Kinshasa: Harare-Bulawayo Road to Close At National Sports Stadium As 30,000 Expected for Zimbabwe Vs DRC Qualifier

Motorists have been warned of traffic disruptions on Monday, September 28, when the City of Harare closes the Harare-Bulawayo Road carriageway at the National Sports Stadium to accommodate Warriors' clash with DRC.

Zimbabwe is set to host the DRC in an AFCON Group E qualifier, with authorities citing that 30,000 advance tickets have already been bought.

According to a memo dated September 18, 2026, from Chief Enforcement Traffic Officer Martin Chimombe to the council's Public Relations Manager, the carriageway for motorists travelling from Bulawayo towards Harare city centre will be closed between 1600hrs and 2100hrs.

"The National Sports Stadium is being used to host an evening match that requires the closure of the Bulawayo road carriageway," Chimombe said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The council said it expects significant congestion, and the early notice is to allow motorists to plan their journeys.

Under the traffic management plan, motorists travelling from Bulawayo towards Harare city centre will be required to use alternative routes, including Solomon Mujuru Drive (Kirkman).

Police will set up a checkpoint at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and Harare Drive, where they will screen motorists.

Only match officials and motorists with official advance match tickets will be allowed to proceed to the National Sports Stadium via Bulawayo Road.

All other motorists without tickets will be diverted onto Harare Drive before connecting to Solomon Mujuru Drive to access the city centre.

However, motorists travelling out of Harare city centre and passing through the National Sports Stadium will not be affected and will continue using the road as usual.