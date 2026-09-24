Kenya: Why England-Born Defender Is Reluctant to Play for Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy reveals that England-born defender Zak Vyner is reluctant to play for the country due to previous traumatic experiences with the team.

McCarthy says he has tried to convince the 29-year-old to commit to Kenya in vain.

"I've spoken to the player, gone together with team manager, deputy, we've gone to England, we've gone to Wrexham to see the player, and even used my status of, 'you know who I am?' But do you see the player here? Because of the experience that he had, I think he's been traumatized, and it will take time," the South African revealed.

The Wrexham defender earned his debut call-up to the national team in 2024 under then head coach Engin Firat but never got the opportunity to don Kenyan colours.

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Born to an English father and Kenyan mother, Vyner has yet to make his debut for the team despite being called up by McCarthy last year.

Despite the rejections, the gaffer is determined to win him over due to the immense impact he would bring to Harambee Stars.

"He's an absolute player that I love. I would love to have him in here, because I would just think the experience, the caliber that he has, if he comes here, how much these players that we have can learn from someone like that. We fall short, but we keep trying, because he's a player that is worth trying for," he said.

Another foreign-born player giving McCarthy sleepless nights is Germany-based Linton Maina who is also reluctant to commit to Harambee Stars.

"We just have to patiently wait, and hope that he decides. When he thinks it's time, and we will grant that. Same as for Linton Maina. When you get to be the level where I've been, it is very hard for me to ask players over and over and over. I have pride and I have an ego but the fact that I keep going back that tells you about the caliber of the players. Unfortunately, they keep turning me down, but I am not going to stop, because I think it can only strengthen Kenya's chances," he said.

McCarthy has already incorporated a number of foreign-born players in the national set-up, including the Obiero brothers -- Micah and Henry -- Clarke Oduor and Sam Henia-Kamau, among others.