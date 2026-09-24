Rwanda: 10 Things to Know About Rwanda's New Devt Cooperation Policy

The government has adopted a new 25-year development cooperation policy that will guide how the country mobilises financing, works with development partners and implements national development priorities.

The Rwanda Development Cooperation Policy (RDCP) 2026-2050, approved by Cabinet on September 18, replaces the 2006 Aid Policy and introduces a broader approach to development financing, coordination and accountability.

Aligned with Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), the policy shifts emphasis from traditional aid arrangements and fragmented projects towards nationally led flagship programmes, diversified financing and stronger coordination among development partners.

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Here are 10 key things to know about the new policy.

1. Replacing the 2006 Aid Policy

The RDCP replaces the 2006 Rwanda Aid Policy with a broader framework for managing development financing and partnerships over the next 25 years.

While the previous policy focused primarily on aid coordination, the new framework covers a wider range of financing instruments and development partnerships.

It is designed to support Vision 2050, NST2 and subsequent national development strategies, ensuring continuity in development cooperation beyond individual planning cycles.

2. Focus on flagship programmes

The policy shifts emphasis from fragmented, project-based cooperation towards larger, multi-year national flagship programmes and investments.

Development partners will be encouraged to channel resources towards priority programmes designed and implemented through government-led coordination.

The aim is to concentrate financing, technical expertise and other resources on investments that contribute directly to national development goals, while reducing duplication and improving coordination.

3. Broader development partnerships

The policy expands Rwanda's development cooperation framework beyond traditional donors to include non-traditional development partners, regional actors, the private sector, civil society organisations, philanthropic institutions, universities and research institutions.

It also covers a wider range of financing sources, including public and private, concessional, commercial and blended finance.

The approach seeks to mobilise different forms of capital, expertise and partnerships to support Rwanda's long-term development priorities.

4. Six new working groups

The existing 16 Sector Working Groups will be replaced by six Priority Working Groups (PWGs), organised around the country's major development priorities.

They will cover Agri-Food Systems and Environmental Sustainability; Competitiveness and Employment Promotion; Sustainable Urbanisation and Rural Planned Settlements; Human Capital Development; Service Delivery, Citizen Engagement and Cooperation; and Sustainable Financing.

Each group will bring together relevant government institutions and development partners to coordinate interventions, oversee implementation and monitor results.

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5. New coordination structure

The policy establishes a new coordination structure to oversee development cooperation.

The Cooperation Partners Retreat (CPR) will provide high-level strategic direction, while the Cooperation Partners Coordination Group (CPCG) will oversee policy coordination and cross-sector alignment.

An Executive Committee (ExCom) will address urgent matters and implementation bottlenecks between CPCG meetings, while the Cooperation Partners Group (CPG) will coordinate development partners.

The six Priority Working Groups will handle technical coordination, implementation and results monitoring.

A Secretariat will support the system, while a Decision Tracking Framework (DTF) will monitor decisions and their implementation.

6. Financing tailored to investments

The policy introduces an optimum financing approach, under which financing will be matched to the nature of an investment and its expected returns.

Grants and highly concessional financing will be prioritised for investments with high social returns but limited or no revenue generation.

Blended finance will be considered for investments with some revenue potential, while commercial or non-concessional borrowing will be used where there are clear revenue or productivity gains and debt sustainability allows.

The framework also covers climate and green finance, aid for trade, technical assistance, external loans, remittances, diaspora investment, and South-South and triangular cooperation.

7. Alignment with national priorities

Development cooperation projects will be expected to align with Vision 2050 and national transformation priorities, be reflected in government plans and budgets, and report through recognised national systems.

Projects that do not align with flagship programmes or PWG outcomes, fail to meet planning and budgeting requirements, rely on parallel implementation structures or do not report through recognised government systems may fall outside the formal RDCP coordination framework.

Such projects may still proceed under direct bilateral arrangements with the relevant line ministry and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

However, they will not participate in the formal coordination structure or collective results framework. Their contributions may be recorded separately for transparency.

8. Stronger results monitoring

The policy introduces a Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning framework to assess how development cooperation contributes to national development goals.

Each Priority Working Group will maintain a results matrix for its flagship investments, detailing expected outputs, outcomes, baselines, targets, milestones and risks.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning will consolidate and validate information through the Development Cooperation Management Information System (DCMIS).

The Government will also produce an annual Development Cooperation Report, while learning reviews and independent evaluations may be conducted to assess selected programmes.

9. Two-year transition

The shift from the existing Sector Working Groups to the new Priority Working Groups and flagship-based approach will take place over a maximum of 24 months from Cabinet approval.

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During the first year, the Government will establish the new working groups, their leadership and secretariats, build institutional capacity and develop the flagship investment pipeline and financing arrangements.

In the second year, the new groups will be integrated into national planning, budgeting, reporting and coordination processes as the former Sector Working Groups are phased out.

Progress will be reviewed after six and 12 months, followed by a completion assessment at the end of the second year.

10. Identified flagship investments

The policy includes an indicative list of flagship programmes and projects under the six Priority Working Groups.

Under Agri-Food Systems and Environmental Sustainability, these include Gabiro phases I and II, agricultural transformation programmes, Muvumba Multi-purpose Dam, Gako Beef Project and the Volcanoes Community Resilience Programme.

Competitiveness and Employment Promotion includes the Inyange Milk Powder Plant.

Infrastructure and urbanisation investments include affordable smart housing, Nyabarongo II, the solar programme, Rusizi III, Kigali Ring Road, Standard Gauge Railway, Kigali Logistics Platform, Kigali Urban Transport Improvement Project (KUTI) and Rwanda Urban Mobility Project (RUMI).

Human Capital Development includes Kigali Health City and social protection reform, while Service Delivery, Citizen Engagement and Cooperation includes the Public Sector Modernization Programme.

Sustainable Financing covers Project Financing for Performance and the Kigali International Financial Centre. The policy states that the list is indicative and will be updated as national priorities evolve.