Kenya: Disregard Fake Daily Nation Newspaper Front Page About Opposition Politician Edwin Sifuna's 'Rallies of Death'

IN SHORT: A front page imitating Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper and bearing the headline "Sifuna's rallies of death" is circulating on social media. But it has been fabricated.

An image that appears to be the front page of Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper is circulating on social media.

Dated 18 September 2026, it bears the headline: "Sifuna's rallies of death."

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The summary below the headline describes the violence at political gatherings ahead of Kenya's August 2027 general election. It also asks whether politicians care about the lives of their supporters.

Edwin Sifuna is a prominent opposition politician and senator for Nairobi county. He was previously the secretary general of the Orange Democratic Movement until the party removed him from the position in February 2026. He has since emerged as a leading figure of the Linda Mwananchi movement, which seeks to unseat president William Ruto in the 2027 election.

In February, Sifuna accused Ruto's government of unleashing state violence and hiring people to destroy property during a Linda Mwananchi tour of Kitengela, a town in Kajiado county, south of the capital Nairobi.

Violence resulting in deaths has since been reported at Linda Mwananchi rallies elsewhere in the country.

But is the front page authentic? We checked.

Altered front page

The Daily Nation newspaper regularly posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched these and found the original front page from 18 September.

The genuine front page features the headline: "Rallies of death." The accompanying text reports on violence at political gatherings and raises concerns about the trend ahead of the August 2027 general election.

The version circulating on social media adds Sifuna's name to the headline. It has been altered and should be ignored.