Kenya's interior minister Murkomen didn't mock deputy president Kindiki - circulating graphic fabricated

IN SHORT: A graphic circulating online quoting Kenya's cabinet secretary for the interior Kipchumba Murkomen as mocking Kithure Kindiki after violence disrupted the latter's political rally. But the quote is fabricated.

Kenya's cabinet secretary for the interior Kipchumba Murkomen mocked deputy president Kithure Kindiki hours after violence erupted at Kindiki's meeting in Embu county. That's according to a graphic on social media.

The graphic quotes Murkomen as saying: "If you knew there were goons in Nembure, Why did you go there? Stop whining with your saprano voice!"

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"Goons" is a politically charged term in Kenya for disenfranchised young men often exploited for political purposes, from street violence to informal security roles for the elite.

Kindiki's position as deputy president and defender of president William Ruto's development record has exposed him to personal attacks from political opponents, including mockery of his voice.

The graphic emerged on 13 September 2026, a day after Kindiki's political meeting at Nembure stadium. The meeting was marred by violence, with at least two people killed and several vehicles torched.

Murkomen was appointed Kenya's interior minister in December 2024. His handling of politically motivated violence has come under scrutiny, and some of his remarks about such incidents have previously drawn criticism.

The graphic has been posted widely, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated graphic

Africa Check checked Murkomen's verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, but found no evidence he made the statement. We also found no credible media reports attributing the quote to him.

Since the graphic appeared, Murkomen has continued to work closely with Kindiki, even reposting the deputy president's social media posts. It is also unlikely that the two senior government officials, both in the ruling United Democratic Alliance, would publicly trade insults.

The graphic originated from the Facebook page Kenya News Flash, which Africa Check has repeatedly flagged for publishing fabricated quotes. This page is not a reliable source of information.

The graphic circulating online is fake, and the quote is fabricated.