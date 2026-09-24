Zimbabwe: No, Zimbabwean Mayor Jacob Mafume Didn't Warn Harare 'Could End Up Like Nigeria' If Tricycles Allowed to Operate

No, Zimbabwean mayor Jacob Mafume didn't warn Harare 'could end up like Nigeria' if tricycles allowed to operate

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claim Harare mayor Jacob Mafume said the Zimbabwean capital could "end up like Nigeria" if passenger tricycles were allowed. Mafume did say passenger tricycles would not be allowed, but he did not mention Nigeria.

Several Facebook posts claim Jacob Mafume, mayor of Harare in northeastern Zimbabwe, warned against keke, saying that if allowed to operate, the city would "end up" like Nigeria.

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In Nigeria, keke describes a three-wheeled vehicle commonly used as taxis.

One post, dated 10 September 2026, reads: "'We will not allow keke/tricycles in Harare,' says Harare Mayor Cllr Jacob Mafume, warning that introducing them could see the capital city end up like parts of Nigeria."

Another post features a video of Mafume talking about the tricycles, while the text overlaid at the top of the video and its caption repeat the same claim.

In July, Mafume said Harare's roads could no longer cope with the increasing number of vehicles and called for greater use of public transport. He also said a planned 200-bus service was intended to ease pressure on the roads.

Harare launched an urban regeneration and decongestion operation to restore public spaces and improve mobility.

The claim surfaced amid broader efforts to formalise and regulate Zimbabwe's growing e-hailing sector.

The same claim was found here and here.

But did Mafume make such a statement? We checked.

Misleading posts

Africa Check ran a Google Lens search of keyframes from the video and found that it was from the City of Harare's ordinary council meeting.

In a longer video of the 9 September 2026 meeting, Mafume said the city had met with e-hailing and delivery operators and granted them a three-month moratorium to continue operating while awaiting a confirmation letter from the president on regulatory arrangements.

Around the 4:21 mark, he then said that passenger tricycles would not be allowed to operate in Harare: "So we have dealt with it, e-hailing is for passengers and we have e-hailing for food delivery ... But what we will not allow is those tricycles that are used by passengers. Those tricycles we will not allow ..."

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In the video and in news reports, Mafume only announced that passenger tricycles would not be permitted in the Zimbabwean capital; he made no mention of Nigeria or its transport system.

We also found no credible news reports quoting Mafume as saying that allowing passenger tricycles could see Harare "end up like parts of Nigeria".

The Facebook posts therefore add a claim about Nigeria that does not appear in Mafume's remarks.