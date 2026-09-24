Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara Is Not Governorship Candidate of the Young Progressives Party

IN SHORT: Photos of Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara have been circulating on social media alongside a claim that he emerged as the Young Progressives Party's candidate for the 2027 governorship election. But the YPP candidate is Blessing Fubara Snr, not Siminalayi Fubara.

A photo of Nigeria's Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is circulating on social media with the caption: "Gov. Fubara Emerges Rivers State's YPP Governorship Candidate."

YPP is the Young Progressives Party.

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Rivers state, in southern Nigeria, is set to elect a new governor on 6 February 2027.

Fubara has been governor since May 2023. In March 2025, president Bola Tinubu declared a six-month state of emergency in Rivers, temporarily suspending Fubara, his deputy and members of the state house assembly. They returned to office on 18 September, when the emergency rule ended.

In May 2026, Fubara announced his withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries, citing the need for peace and stability in the state.

In July, he joined a political coalition led by former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike and urged his supporters to back APC Rivers state governorship candidate Kingsley Chinda.

The claim also appears here, here and here.

But has Fubara now emerged as the YPP candidate for the 2027 Rivers election? We checked.

Misleading posts

Fubara is active on social media, and often uses his verified pages to keep the public updated on his engagements and activities. We searched his Facebook and X pages and found no posts to support the claim that he emerged as the YPP's candidate.

We also found no credible news reports indicating that he joined the YPP or was its governorship candidate.

However, on 20 September, Nigerian newspaper Vanguard reported that Blessing Fubara Snr had emerged as the YPP's candidate.

Posts that make this statement alongside photos of Siminalayi Fubara are misleading.