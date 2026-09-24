Nigeria: Video of 'Tinubu Must Go' Protest in Nigeria Is From June, Not September 2026

IN SHORT: A video circulating online shows protesters calling on Nigerian president Bola Tinubu to step down in June 2026, weeks after the abduction of teachers and pupils in Oyo states. Social media posts claiming the video shows "ongoing Tinubu must go" protests in September are misleading.

Nigeria is set to hold its general election on 16 January 2027, when president Bola Tinubu will seek a second term on the All Progressives Congress ticket.

Since taking office in 2023, his administration has faced economic and insecurity challenges, leading to protests in the country.

In this context, a video began circulating on social media in September 2026, with users claiming that it showed protesters calling on Tinubu to step down.

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The video is captioned: "Ongoing TINUBU MUST GO! protest in Nyanya Abuja. The certificate f0rger and f@ke Muslim man who deceived northerners would be waybilled back to Oduduwa region next year in total rejection."

It shows a large crowd marching along a busy road. A voice can be heard in the background saying: "A protest is going on in Nyanya. Tinubu must go."

Nyanya is a town in the capital, Abuja.

The claim also appeared here, here and here.

But does the video show "ongoing Tinubu must go" protests in September 2026? We checked.

Video is old

Africa Check extracted keyframes from the video and ran them through a Google reverse image search. The results showed that the video had appeared online months earlier, in June 2026.

News reports from 13 June said protesters blocked a major highway in Abuja to demand the rescue of teachers and pupils abducted in Oyo state, western Nigeria. The abduction occurred in May.

According to the reports, protesters chanted "Tinubu must go" and "bring back our children".

The video does not show an "ongoing Tinubu must go" protest in September 2026.

The posts are misleading and can cause panic among citizens.