Nigeria: No Credible Evidence for Claim That Pro-Biafran Leader Ngozi Orabueze Attended Peter Obi's US Meeting

IN SHORT: Social media users claim this image shows Biafra separatist leader Ngozi Orabueze attending a meeting with Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi in the United States. But the image has been manipulated. The original does not show Orabueze at the meeting.

"Peter Obi left Nigeria for a meeting in USA and guess who was in attendance? IPOB leader Ngozi Orabueze(circled). When I tell you guys that Peter Obi is IPOB AGENDA, you guys think I joke," reads the caption of an image circulating on Facebook.

The image appears to show Nigerian politician Peter Obi sitting in the front row at a formal event. Those sharing it claim that a woman seated in the second row is Biafra separatist leader Ngozi Orabueze.

It is circulating ahead ofNigeria's January 2027 general election, in which Obi will contest the presidency on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

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Obi is from Anambra state in southeastern Nigeria and previously served as its governor. It is one of the states affected by Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) violence.

Orabueze describes herself as deputy prime minister and chief of staff of the United States of Biafra (USB), which describes itself as "a self-governed republic inspired by historical Biafra".

Ipob is a group advocating for the restoration of Biafra, a region in south-east Nigeria whose attempted secession in 1967 led to a 30-month civil war. The region was later reabsorbed into Nigeria.

In September 2017, the Nigerian government labelled Ipob a terrorist organisation.

More posts making this claim can be found here, here, here and here. But did Orabueze attend Obi's meeting in the US? We checked.

The image is manipulated

Obi visited the US for four days in mid-September 2026. He posted several photos and updates from his engagements on his official X account.

On 14 September, he posted photos from a meeting with young Nigerian professionals in Washington DC. He described it as an "engaging and encouraging conversation about Nigeria, the challenges before us, and the kind of country we must work together to build".

One of the photos closely matches the image circulating online. Orabueze does not appear in any of the photos Obi originally shared.

The circulating image has been manipulated. It has been flipped, placing Obi on the opposite side of the frame, while the woman claimed to be Orabueze has been inserted or altered. She looks different and is wearing different clothes from the woman occupying the same position in the original.

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The claim that the image shows Orabueze at Obi's meeting in the US is not supported by any credible evidence.