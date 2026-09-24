Rwanda: Beyond the Bottle - Rwanda's Youth Embrace Sober Living

In Rwanda, a new conversation about alcohol is gaining momentum: can young people celebrate, socialise and enjoy life without alcohol being at the centre of it? For a growing generation, the answer lies in a simple identity: Youth Sober Gen.

This emerging sober-life movement encourages healthier choices, responsible behaviour and greater awareness of the risks associated with harmful drinking. It also challenges the belief that alcohol is essential to socialising and having fun.

The conversation comes at an important time. Rwanda has intensified efforts to address alcohol-related harm, including the dangers posed by illicit and adulterated beverages.

In July 2026, the Rwanda National Police launched the "SI ZO ZAWE, ZANGE" campaign, meaning "They're Not Genuine. Reject Them," to raise awareness about unsafe alcoholic drinks. Authorities reported that 44 people died between January and June 2026 after consuming beverages adulterated with toxic substances.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But the alcohol debate extends beyond dangerous or illegal drinks.

Rwanda's 2021-2022 STEPS health survey found that 48.1 per cent of adults aged 18 to 69 had consumed alcohol in the previous 30 days. The findings also highlighted difficulties associated with alcohol consumption, including the inability to stop drinking once started.

These figures do not suggest that everyone who drinks has an alcohol problem. They do, however, underline the importance of promoting healthier habits and reducing harmful consumption.

This is where the sober-life movement becomes particularly relevant.

At its heart is Youth Sober Gen, a message that young people can prioritise health, purpose and a future that is not defined by alcohol.

Embracing sober living does not mean giving up happiness, friendships or social life. For some, it means avoiding alcohol altogether. For others, it means drinking less, rejecting excessive consumption or choosing alcohol-free alternatives.

Ultimately, it is about making informed choices.

Social pressure can make drinking seem essential to having fun. At parties, celebrations and gatherings, refusing alcohol can attract questions, ridicule or pressure from friends.

The sober-life movement challenges this perception. Why should alcohol be necessary for a good time?

Young people can celebrate through music, sport, food, friendship, travel and creativity without needing a bottle in their hands.

Rwanda's TUNYWE LESS initiative has encouraged people, particularly young people, to reduce alcohol consumption. Together with efforts to combat unsafe alcohol, it provides an opportunity to strengthen conversations about prevention, healthier lifestyles and personal responsibility.

However, campaigns alone cannot change behaviour.

Meaningful change requires the involvement of families, communities, schools, workplaces and young people themselves. People need accurate information about alcohol and its risks, while those struggling with alcohol dependence deserve support rather than shame.

Young people also need environments where choosing not to drink is respected rather than questioned.

Businesses and social spaces can contribute by making non-alcoholic options more accessible and socially acceptable. Someone ordering water, juice, coffee or another alcohol-free drink should not have to justify their choice.

The objective is not to judge everyone who drinks, but to build a culture where individuals understand the consequences of their choices and feel empowered to make healthier decisions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sober living is therefore about more than putting down a bottle. It is about protecting health, making decisions without pressure and enjoying relationships and celebrations without alcohol defining the experience.

Rwanda's growing conversation about alcohol offers an opportunity to place people and their wellbeing at the centre.

Beyond the bottle, there is friendship, ambition, family, creativity and a future worth protecting.

For Rwanda's young generation, Youth Sober Gen carries a simple message: we can celebrate, connect and build our future without alcohol being at the centre of our lives.

The strongest message is equally simple: you do not need alcohol to celebrate life.